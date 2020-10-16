Tuesday, Oct. 20: In-person absentee voting begins at Milton City Hall, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. Extended hours will be offered, Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24: Public test of voting equipment at 10 a.m. and Election Official review at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29: Last day for most voters (except military and indefinitely confined) to request an absentee ballot by mail (email or fax is only available to permanent overseas voters).
Friday, Oct. 30: Last day for military and indefinitely confined voters to request an absentee ballot by mail (online, email, or fax is only available to military voters); Last day for voter registration (city hall will remain open until 5 p.m.), and last day for in-person absentee voting.
Monday, Nov. 2: No voter registration or absentee voting. Voter registration resumes at the polls on Election Day.
Tuesday, Nov. 3: General/Presidential Election,polls open 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. All absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. in order to be counted.
