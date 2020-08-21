Milton resident Dawn Main shared memories of her son Colin Lukas, who was killed in an accident on I-90 while driving to work last August.
“He was so kind and nice. He helped other people. He kept that part a secret; he was a silent hero. He loved fishing. He had poles in the back of his truck. He was always thinking: Could I get an hour of fishing in?”
An employee with Beloit Welding Supply, Main said, Colin, 23, had been offered a new position with the company driving a welding supply truck. On the day of the accident, she said, he was starting his first day in that new role.
After Colin died, Main said, people gave her money to help with funeral expenses, but she wanted to use the money to do something more, something that would represent Colin’s spirit of giving and make an impact for others. She landed on the idea of using the money to buy work boots for graduating Milton High School and Milton, Edgerton, Clinton Alternative School (MECAS) students. Colin graduated from Milton High School in 2014.
Main formed the Colin Lukas Memorial Foundation. Offering scholarships for Red Wing work boots, Colin’s favorites, the would-be funeral money purchased a pair of boots for six graduating 2020 seniors planning careers in the trades.
Colin was introduced to the boots by family members who wore them, including his father, step-father and grandfather. The Minnesota-based company made them in his size, which, Main said, “was miraculous,” and Colin found them comfortable.
“He had huge feet, 15-wide,” Main said, adding that people in the trades spend time on their feet; they rely on a good pair of boots. Over the course of his working career, Colin spent a lot of time on his feet, working behind the sales counter at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Janesville and in the restaurant industry, working as a cook at Luke’s Supper Club, Milton, and Bazinga Classic Pub and Grille, Janesville.
Looking at ways to bring continued funding to the foundation, Main has been organizing the first annual Colin Lukas Memorial Truck Show, planned this year for Aug. 30, in a five-acre field in Evansville. The goal is to raise enough money to buy 10 pairs of boots for scholarship applicants graduating in 2021, she said.
Colin also loved trucks, Main said.
“His vehicles were perpetually under construction and his trucks were always leaking some visceral fluid on the driveway,” she said. His project truck, a 1983 Chevy square body pickup, will be featured at the show.
Community outpouring
Main described with gratitude an outpouring of support from the community to help make the event a success. From custom-made trophies to be awarded in some 10 categories, to handmade items and themed gift baskets, all of which have been donated to be raffled or used in silent auctions, area businesses have filled her home with contributions.
Items run the gamut, from a golfing outing to a custom-made, live-edge table and a set of lamps made of car parts, Main said.
With family members and Colin’s friends by her side, she is planning for 100 trucks of all years, makes and models, to be displayed at this year’s event. While the emphasis is on trucks, cars, too, are welcomed, she said.
Among Colin’s friends participating in the show are Nathaniel Clark, Milton, owner of a 2016 Ram 3500 pickup; Tori McCann, Janesville, and her fiancé Mitch Wellnitz, Clinton, who is the owner of a 2013 Ram 2500 pickup; and Brittany Streuly, Janesville, and her boyfriend, Mitch Wastak, Milton, who has know Colin since high school and is the owner of a 1972 Chevy K-12 pickup.
Seated together recently around a table in Main’s backyard, Colin’s friends described him as a big-hearted man who loved trucks.
“He was a gear head,” Clark said. All his trucks were projects, the group said. He would buy them, work on them, trade and sell them.
“Colin, he’s a Milton boy,” Main said.
Along with big feet, he had a huge heart, big smile, strong sense of humor and a desire to help others. In that spirt and with that legacy, his family and friends said, they hope to advance the careers of tradesmen with the gift of big, and comfortable, shoes to fill.
