Things are coming together for the Independence Day Celebration in Milton.
Milton resident Derek Henze is coordinating the parade, fireworks and festivities at Schilberg Park and gave an update.
July 4 fireworks will be done by Spectrum Pyrotechnics Inc. of Reeseville, the same company that did Ice Cold Fireworks on Lake Koshkonong on Feb. 13.
New this year will be a food truck rally.
Friday (July 2), Saturday (July 3) and Sunday (July4) of the holiday weekend will have a headlining band 6-9 p.m.
Friday’s band is Sunset Strip of Rockford, an ’80s glam/hairband tribute band.
The Britins, a Wisconsin Beatles tribute band, will be Saturday’s headliner.
Area favorite Rainbow Bridge will take the stage Sunday to play country, rock and everything from oldies to modern pop.
Remember when Milton didn’t have a traditional parade last year?
Henze encourages people to register for the parade. The parade entrant form is available as an electronic form on the City of Milton website, www.milton-wi.gov/ParadeRegistration.
Forms must be submitted by noon on Friday, June 18, through the electronic form on the website or to Derek Henze at Edward Jones, 691 S. Janesville St., (near Piggly Wiggly/Anytime Fitness) or submitted by email to derek.henze@edwardjones.com.
This year’s parade marshal is Dick Troon, Sr.
The traditional parade will be back with two modifications. The staging area will be extended out to Vincent Street and the parade will go past Veterans Park to end at High Street.
The staging area will be from Lamar Park (on Crescent Drive) to Vincent Street all the way to Milton Propane if needed.
That way there’s not so much congestion and people won’t be blocked out of their homes, Henze said.
The parade route will be West Madison Avenue (past Milton West Elementary School) to Hilltop Drive but extended to go past Veterans Park to High Street. That way, he said people can have a little bit more space watching the parade. They also would be able to park at the high school and watch the parade on the hill by the football stadium.
The new parade ending also brings people closer to Schilberg Park for the festivities.
The Milton Lions Club Lil’ Lions Bike Parade will start 6 p.m. Friday Children under 12 are invited to dress up their bikes and ride around Schilberg Park.
The carnival vendor has been booked.
Remember when Milton thought there might not be festivities in Schilberg Park because Milton FFA Alumni announced in January that it no longer would be the coordinator?
Volunteers are needed for the following: helping direct parking, selling raffle tickets, selling beer tickets, selling wristbands, serving in the beer tent, helping with setup and cleanup, and monitoring trash bins. Shifts will be set up in two-hour blocks.
To learn about what opportunity might best suit you or to volunteer, contact Jennifer Schmidt at 608-774-6735 or joyfullmommy006@gmail.com.
Milton Mile Swim
The annual Milton Mile Swim will be held for the first time in the new Lieder Family Pool at Milton High School on July 1 (6-8 p.m.), July 2 (3-8 p.m.) and July 3 (8 a.m.-1 p.m.). Proceeds from the event support the Milton Marlins Scholarship fund. To sign up, go to the website https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b054cadac2aa1f85-milton or follow the link on the Facebook pages for Milton Marlins USA and Rec Swimming, or Friends of Milton Pool. Questions can be directed to Alisa Arndt, alisaarndt@yahoo.com.
Milton Optimists’ Independence Day Run
The 39th Milton Optimists’ Independence Day Run/Walk will have a rolling start from Milton High School, 114 W. High St., on July 4.
Start times are 8 a.m. for 10K walkers, 8:30 a.m. for 10K runners and 8:35 a.m. for 1-mile walkers/runners.
Bib pickup is 7 to 8:15 a.m. at registration (no early pickup).
Online registration closes June 29, and after this date, some prices will increase by $5.
One-mile fees are $10 for ages 10 and younger with a T-shirt and $5 without a T-shirt and $20 for ages 11 and up with a T-shirt and $10 without. Fees for the 10K competitive run are $20 with T-shirt and $10 without.
Some fees increase by $5 after June 29.
Event organizers ask that all who gather for the event wear a mask. Runners and walkers will be permitted to remove their masks while running or walking. Participants are also asked to maintain a distance of 6 feet from one another. Families/pods, however, may run together.
The event will not be timed and there will be no individual age group or top finisher awards.
Proceeds from the event are returned to the community to support programs such as high school scholarships, Kids on Stage, the Milton Public Library Summer Reading Program, Breakfast with Santa, and sports team sponsorships.
Register online at active.com (search Milton Optimist 2021 Independence Day Run) or complete a paper form available at many businesses in the community.