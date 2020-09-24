A team of assessors from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group (WILEAG) will arrive on Oct. 6 to examine all aspects of the Milton Police Department’s policy and procedures, management, operation, and support service. The Assessment team will be at the police department from through Oct. 8.
Verification by the team that the Milton Police Department meets the board’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation.
As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at by telephone. The public may call 608-868-6910 X233 on Oct. 7, between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m. Members of the community are also welcome to come to the police department to speak with an assessor directly during that time period.
Telephone comments as well as appearances are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with WILEAG’s standards. A copy of the standards is available in the front lobby of Milton Police Department and on the Police Department’s webpage at http://www.milton-wi.gov/537/Policies. The Police Department contact for further information is Chief Scott Marquardt, 608-868-6910.
Persons wishing to offer written comments about the Milton Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write to Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group, WILEAG at WILEAG at P.O. Box 528, Hartland, WI 53029.
Once the WILEAG Board’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full Board, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.
Accreditation status is granted for three years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.
For more information regarding the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group, please write to WILEAG at P.O. Box 528, Hartland, WI 53029 or executive.director@wileag.info.
