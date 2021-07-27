When Rich Addie walked across the finish line of the Milton Optimist Independence Day run/walk this month, it was the first time he had completed the 1-mile course.
Before being diagnosed with cancer at age 54, Rich ran seven marathons, maybe 10 half marathons and eight or so 5Ks. On the morning of July 4, he would have run the 10K, not the mile.
“That was too easy for him,” said his wife, Bonnie.
But the Addies and their three adult children know not every run/walk is about distance or time.
The road Rich has taken to get this far has been long. Each step of the way, Bonnie has been by his side, just as she was in the Independence Day run/walk. During an interview at their town of Harmony home last week, Rich asked Bonnie to talk about that road.
In March 2019, Rich wasn’t feeling well. He was diagnosed with the flu and sent home to recover. Less than a week later, he was getting worse. He couldn’t swallow, could hardly talk and was leaning to the side. Bonnie took him to a hospital in Madison. Two days later he was rushed to the ICU, then for about a month he was in a coma.
“They couldn’t figure out what was wrong with him,” Bonnie said. “The last resort was a brain biopsy. That’s when they found out he had B-cell lymphoma, which is brain cancer.”
After being in the hospital three more months, Rich was told he had three to six months to live.
“It makes me laugh,” he said.
Bonnie laughed. “Because they’re wrong,” she said, then laughed again.
“They were so wrong,” he said.
“I said, ‘They’re not God, they don’t know,’” she said, wiping tears from her eyes.
Prayer and the support of family and friends played a big part in his recovery, they said, and they are thankful for that. They had a lot of people, possibly thousands, praying for them. Rich has more than a 1,000 Facebook friends and has met people through the business he owns with his brother (Addie Water Systems in Janesville) and by being in the band Two Left Feet.
Friends and family organized a 5K Run for Rich fundraiser in June 2019. Rich himself did not participate. He was at a rehabilitation facility at the time, then went back to the hospital for another round of chemotherapy.
The doctors tried a couple rounds of Methotrexate, a chemotherapy drug, but Bonnie said, “He couldn’t take it, he was getting infections.”
After his second round of chemotherapy, Bonnie wanted him to come home.
Rich at the time was in a wheelchair and had a feeding tube. Bonnie worked to nurse him back to health. Many people, even doctors and nurses, have asked her if she has a medical background. She does not.
“I didn’t even like the sight of blood,” she said.
When Rich was in the hospital in Madison, Bonnie was there 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
She never knew what she would find when she entered his room.
“For this to happen to him is really hard,” she said of her husband, who was always on the go.
She remembers seeing him in his hospital bed moving his hands as if he were plumbing.
Bonnie, meanwhile, learned how to help with his care and stepped up to help even when he was in the hospital.
“I grew up on a farm and always worked, always had three jobs,” she said. Today, she works for Chrysler.
Their daughter Valerie, who has CNA training, helps out at home.
In Madison, Rich also did 15 rounds of radiation, lost his hearing, but was good for almost a year until August 2020, Bonnie said. Then he started vomiting and having vision problems.
“Something’s wrong,” Bonnie thought.
Seeking a second medical opinion, the Addies drove for three and a half hours to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
“They said they could keep him alive for a long time,” she said.
Again, Rich laughed, then Bonnie laughed. “He proved everybody (who thought ‘3 to 6 months’) wrong,” she said.
They learned he had had a mini stroke in his eye.
Every week for two months Bonnie took Rich to the Mayo Clinic trying to figure out if the cancer had come back.
Not weak from having been in a coma, as he had been the first time, Rich was given 12 rounds of a stronger chemotherapy. He stayed in the hospital for a week, then came home. Every other week, they went back. Because of COVID-19 protocols, Bonnie couldn’t go with him inside the hospital. They communicated using FaceTime, sometimes 10 times a day.
In January 2021 Rich became a candidate for having a stem cell transplant and he had that done in March.
“That’s when it really took off,” he said.
From August 2020 to March 2021, he couldn’t walk without help. After the transplant, he could and his eyes got better.
“Not everyone can do stem cells,” he said.
“They used his own stem cells, which is good,” Bonnie said. For the transplant, they were at Mayo for five weeks straight. At that time, one person could be allowed in the hospital.
If Rich had gotten diagnosed in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic started, Bonnie said, “I don’t know what would have happened.”
Today, as Rich continues to rehabilitate at home, a bike, treadmill and his drum set are set up in the garage.
Twice a day Bonnie and Rich try to get out and walk one and a half miles. Rich also does 100 sit-ups and sit-to-stands.
His balance is still off – but he said, “It’s a heck of a lot better than it was.”
Looking out from the screened-in patio, Bonnie said, “He wants to get out there. When I’m mowing or doing yard work, he feels bad because he wants to be out there doing it. Maybe next year, hopefully.
“When he had the stem cell transplant, there were so many rules.”
Food, for example, had to be a certain temperature.
“He doesn’t have an immune system right now,” she said. “He’s gotten his COVID-19 shot but he needs to get all of his baby shots again.”
That happens in about a month.
“It’s just been a road,” Bonnie said.
“That’s a way of putting it,” Rich added. “It’s been a road.”
He wants to run and play drums again.
The marathon runner, triathlete and CrossFitter said, “I’m making a comeback.”
One hundred days after the transplant, he said everything was good.
In a month he goes back to Mayo for another PET scan and a brain MRI.
“They just want to be sure they got it and it stays away,” he said.
Faith, family and fitness led them down the road.
“Prayer, that was a biggie,” he said and doctors said the fact that he ran and did CrossFit before the diagnosis helped his recovery.
Thanksgiving 2019, Rich walked 3.2 miles in Milton’s unofficial turkey trot. Bonnie walked behind him with a wheelchair in case he needed it.
“He wouldn’t give up. He wouldn’t sit down,” she said. He plans to again walk 3.2 miles in the turkey trot this Thanksgiving.
“That will be a challenge,” he said.
“It will be something to work up to,” she said. “He’s on the road to recovery. He’s just happy he’s walking. The cancer is gone and he wants to get back running – and I know he’ll do it. He’s determined.”