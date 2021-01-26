You’ve seen and heard fireworks, but have you seen and heard fireworks on ice?
Ice Cold Fireworks, a pyromusical (fireworks display choreographed to music), is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13 – on Lake Koshkonong.
The free event is being organized by Edgerton resident and Desert Storm veteran Chad Green, founder of boomfests.com, and Spectrum Pyrotechnics Inc. of Reeseville.
“Everyone is welcome,” said Green. He encourages people to leave their problems at home and have some good wholesome fun.
Parking will be available at Royce Dallman Park, 11500 N. Charley Bluff Road, in the town of Milton. Green encourages people to carpool and snowmobilers are welcome.
Fireworks are scheduled to start about 6 p.m., but Green advises people to be there before dark.
If you saw last year’s show, Green said, “This year’s show is going to be timed to music and there will be some surprises.”
And, Green said, “There will be some extras – booms and bangs and flashes. It’s going to keep your attention. It’s going to force you to look at it.”
“It’s going to be loud,” he added.
His goal is never to have a boring show. “I would rather sit home and count snowflakes than have something that’s boring. I’m going to shock you,” he said.
Altogether, Green said people will not be out on the ice for more than an hour. Still, they should bundle up and dress for the weather.
Last week, he said ice on the lake was 8 inches thick–something he doesn’t take for granted after seeing January temperatures so warm (up to 53 degrees) that his shows in 2018 and 2019 had to be outside of Milton in a field.
Before the fireworks, grilled brats and hot apple cider will be available for a $5 donation starting at 5 p.m., and people interested in making donations are encouraged to have cash on hand.
Donations will be used to fund future events.
Green worked every holiday last year to help pay for the event.
To further help raise funds, Green added a PayPal link on the bottom of his website.
Green also is looking for volunteers to help to set up and take down and serve cooked food. His contact information is on the website.
If you’re in the area on Feb. 13, the fireworks will be hard to miss. Green also uses the event to bring attention to veteran suicide and warning signs that go largely unnoticed.
“People don’t want to talk about suicide because they don’t know how to talk about it,” he said.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs 2020 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, the average number of veteran suicides per day in 2018 was 17.6.
Green wants to bring awareness of veteran suicides into public discussion. And it is his goal to have Ice Cold Fireworks give not just veterans but everyone something to look forward to.
