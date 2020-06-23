At Harmony Elementary School, Library Media Assistant Beth Vruwink is retiring.
Vruwink, a Milton resident, started working for the Milton School District 18 years ago. She started at Milton East Elementary as a kindergarten reading tutor, then moved to Consolidated to be the library media assistant before working at Harmony.
“I loved getting to know the students personally,” she said. “Learning about their interests made it fun to help them pick out library books that they would enjoy reading. I enjoyed it when they would teach me about their interests and what they learned from their books and hobbies.”
One lesson she hopes every student learned from her: “Reading can open your world up to many new interests and become a lifelong enjoyment.”
In retirement, Vruwink plans to travel, bike and enjoy her hobbies (crafting and reading).
