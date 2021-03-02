City of Milton phone lines will be down on Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for a scheduled update to the phone system. Community members will not be able to reach city staff at their desk phones. This work will not impact the Milton Public Library-Wisconsin phone system.

If you require immediate assistance, call the non-emergency line (757-2244) at the Rock County 911 Communications Center. In case of an emergency, always dial 911.

For any inquiries that don’t require immediate attention, please leave a message after the scheduled maintenance is complete or wait until Monday to talk to a staff member directly.

Load comments