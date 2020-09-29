Giving two weeks’ notice is considered a common professional courtesy when someone is leaving a job.
Phyllis Fry told Dave Warren at Dave’s Ace that she would be retiring in about a year. That was at least a year ago from Friday, which will be her last day on the job as manager.
Ask Phyllis if she thinks working at the same place for 39 and a half years with two different bosses is worth noting and she’ll probably say not really. Nonetheless, during an interview with the Milton Courier last week she was appreciative for the time she’s worked at Ace.
Her first day on the job as a part-time cashier was in April 1981. She was 16, a junior at Milton High School and recommended by her business teacher (Irene Ruszczyk).
After graduating from MHS in 1982, she started working full-time.
She had planned to work one year, then go to school, but kept working.
“It was nice to be close to home,” said Phyllis, one of the six Schmidt children to grow up on Vernal Avenue.
For a long time, she was a cashier. Although she doesn’t quite remember the transition, she believes she is the first woman to work on the floor full-time at the store on John Paul Road.
“It was at times difficult,” she recalled. “The hard part was getting people to allow me to help them.”
Customers would come in looking for Dick Johnson, who with his wife, Martha, owned the business from 1983 to 1991, or Dave Warren who started in 1977, then became the owner in 1991.
“They didn’t want some 20-something-year-old girl to help them,” she said.
In the 1970s and 80s the national retail hardware co-op was “the place with the helpful hardware man.” It wasn’t until 1989 that the jingle changed to “Ace is the place with the helpful hardware folks.”
Johnson, as she described, was an amazing mentor to not only her but Todd Hesgard, who was hired shortly after she was, and Warren.
Phyllis remembers asking customers if they needed help.
“They would walk straight past me and go to Dick,” she said, then they would describe what they needed.
Johnson, who died in 2013, would respond by saying, “Hey, Phyllis will you show him –”
He believed in helpful hardware women and Phyllis persisted.
Phyllis has a “trophy” made of pipefittings given to her by a customer she won over. The reluctant customer came back about an hour after she had helped him. He gave her an apology for not trusting her and the trophy, which had the words “I can do it.”
“I look at that thing every day and it’s kind of nice,” she said, adding , “Now, it’s easier because we have a lot of women on the floor.”
Her favorite department is plumbing.
“I love putting things together,” she said.
Her least favorite department: electrical.
“Electricity scares me,” she said.
When asked what kinds of problems people need help with, Phyllis said all kinds and she wished she would have written some of them down.
Common problems include ants and spots on the lawn. This time of year the focus is mums.
“Two out of every three calls right now is ‘Do you have mums – or canning supplies,” she said.
She remembers youth coming in to have their soapbox derby cars weighed and the Beanie Baby craze in the gift shop area.
Phyllis has gotten to know a lot of Milton residents and campers.One of the first customers she remembers was Wes Stockman, who owned S & S Signs in town. Today his great-granddaughter is a cashier at the store.
The hardware store is a popular place.
“Everyone has to go to the hardware store sometime,” she said.
And, customer problems and questions didn’t always relate to hardware.
When the bowling alley was open next door, Ace would get calls asking what the bowling alley hours were. Another question unrelated to hardware: “What’s the phone number for the library?”
“We’re willing to help with anything,” she said. “Whatever we can do.”
Warren said Phyllis took a Dale Carnegie course in public speaking and human relations and did so well she was asked to come back and assist with the course.
“She was excellent at dealing with people,” he said.
Over the years, Warren said there have been many men that didn’t give her the credit she was due, and she’s won many of them over.
She was very perceptive, and she wasn’t afraid to ask questions, he said.
“She was good. She could learn things,” Warren said.
Throughout the years, Phyllis has taken care of all kinds of things. She has a license to drive a forklift, she cuts and threads pipe – whatever needs to be done, but she doesn’t bail cardboard or fix Mosquito Magnets.
The last few years, she has been part-time and much of her job has been IT.
Phyllis is the kind of person that if something needed to be done, she would do it, Warren described. In fact, she has the technology in place to remote in to the computer at Ace after she retires and Warren plans to keep her name on the payroll. “We’re not letting her go that easy,” he joked.
“I am the luckiest person because I have had two of the most excellent bosses ever,” Phyllis said. “They both led by example. Neither one would ask you to do something they wouldn’t or haven’t done. I was genuinely lucky to work in a small town that I love, close to home when my parents were ill, when my brother died. You just can’t put a dollar amount on the fact that you can go help an uncle who has fallen and needs help.”
Ace has been her second home and the people have been like family, she said.
As excited as she is to be at home with her husband Dick and to travel, she said it’s really hard to walk away.
“It’s really hard to walk away,” she repeated. “I struggle some days.”
Dave’s Ace is a cornerstone of this community and it has been for a long time, she said.
“I just feel really lucky to be part of it,” she concluded.
