Wondering what to do with hazardous chemicals, electronics, batteries, motor and more?
Rock County hosts a “Clean Sweep” for residents and businesses and provides information on recycling.
Clean Sweep for Hazardous Chemicals – June 27 & Aug. 21 - 22
County residents can sign up to use any of the three Clean Sweep drop-offs for hazardous chemicals in 2020. Drop-offs will be in Beloit on Saturday June 27, Edgerton on Friday August 21, and Janesville on Saturday, August 22. Events fill up fast. Advance registration is required by calling the Rock County Land Conservation Department at 608-754-6617 Ext. 3 or Ext. 4758. Acceptable wastes include pesticides, mercury, solvents, oil-gas mixes, unusable gasoline, and contaminated vehicle fluids to name a few. No latex paint, motor oil, electronics or batteries, which can all be recycled locally all year. What to save for Clean Sweep and what to do with common household chemicals are all at the Rock County Clean Sweep website (http://www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-clean-sweep) or can be mailed by request.
Rates for household (non-ag) chemicals: $5 for one small pail (4 – 5 quart) of items; up to two boxes/5-gallon buckets of items are $10 each; three boxes or 5-gallon buckets is $40 for all; vendor rates apply for more than four boxes/buckets. County residents can get free disposal for up to 200 pounds or 30 gallons of agricultural chemicals by sending an inventory in advance.
Business Clean Sweep for Hazardous Chemicals - June 27 & Aug. 21 - 22
Any business, organization, or agency that produces 220 ponds or less of hazardous waste per month or 2,205 pounds or less per year may be eligible to use the business drop-off program in Rock or use Dane County Business Clean Sweep all year. Participants pay disposal cost but do not pay vendor mobilization fees. Free no-obligation quotes are available.
Any eligible organization, government agency, or business in Rock County that has unwanted agricultural chemicals (grounds keeping, landscaping, crops, livestock, etc.) can save up to 50% off disposal cost for ag chemicals while funds last. Business program information is at the Rock County Clean Sweep website (http://www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-clean-sweep at bottom of site) or call 608-754-6617 ext. 4758 or e-mail anne.miller@co.rock.wi.us subject “Clean Sweep.”
Electronics, Fluorescent Lamps, Batteries, Paint, and Motor Oil – Recycle it all in Rock County
The countywide recycling list is at the Rock County Clean Sweep website http://www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-clean-sweep and can be mailed by request by calling the Rock County Land Conservation Department 608-754-6617 Ext. 3. Any resident or business with a small amount of motor oil, batteries, electronics, fluorescent lamps and ballasts, or antifreeze/engine coolant should be able to use the services on the recycler list all year; call the service for volume limits and any fees. Residents should also check with their solid waste hauler, city, village, or town to find out what recycling services are available and when.
Recycling and disposal at home or away has gotten easier with online ZIP code or county searches for sharps drop-offs (national), electronics collections (Wisconsin), and Earth911 (national) for a long list of materials and recycling services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.