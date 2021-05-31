Albion Seventh Day Baptist Church will hold an open house and a ribbon cutting ceremony for the greater Edgerton community in celebration of their brand new Little Free Library. The event will take place on Sunday, June 13, at 11 a.m. on church grounds located at 616 Albion Road, rural Edgerton. Lunch will be available and donations will be accepted to help defray ongoing library costs.
The outdoor ceremony will open with a greeting from Gay McRoberts, deacon and treasurer for the church. Donors will be recognized for making the library possible. A book giveaway and a history tour of the church will follow. The lunch will feature hot dogs, chips and bottled water.
Albion SDB hopes the library will be a blessing to the community. The location across the street from Albion Town Park and next door to the town hall makes access to the library convenient.