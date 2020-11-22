Especially during the holidays, people want their homes to look and smell good.
Milton House of Flowers, 105 E. Madison Ave., can help.
The Milton Courier interviewed the new owner of the business, Robin Seamars, to learn just how.
Seamars has owned the business since July and has been adding merchandise that could be given as gifts in addition to or instead of flowers. Also available for sale is Wood Bros. furniture, made by her brother Robert Harris, who makes furniture using rough sawn pine. There are tables, benches, cabinets, signs, wood boxes and corner pieces. Harris also takes custom orders and builds according to need.
Last week multiple Christmas trees were set up and decorated with various themes.
Entering the holiday season this year, people might be thinking how can they brighten someone’s day from a distance.
One way to do that is flowers. Milton House of Flowers is a member of the Teleflora Network. On the website miltonflowerhouse.com, there’s even a category “Make Someone Smile Flowers.”
Seamars said if customers don’t have a specific arrangement in mind, they might have in mind an occasion, desired colors (Christmas, bright and cheery, pastels), flowers (fresh or silk) and a price range.
According to Teleflora, the top flowers to send year-round are roses, lilies, carnations and daises.
Several of the arrangements on the Make Someone Smile Flowers page include succulents.
“A lot of people are interested in plants,” Seamars said.
Regardless of how many decisions customers does or doesn’t want to make, Seamars said customers will be in good hands with longtime Milton House of Flowers florists Geri Harris and Sherry Steuck.
In-store shopping
If flowers aren’t the focus, customers might be looking for a little something like stuffed gnome or a penguin that lights up to put in a Christmas stocking or they might be looking to redo their whole tree.
“We’ve had that,” Seamars said. “They come in and they buy the whole (decorated) tree and we take it over and put it up for them.”
Popular themes this year are gnomes, cardinals, snowmen and Santa. Since Willis, a cat, lives at the Milton House of Flowers, there’s also a pet-themed tree. Ornaments (round or tear drop) with LED lights can really brighten a home.
“Make it festive,” Seamars encouraged.
Customers who want their homes to smell good can find a display of candles from Milkhouse Candle Co. The Milkhouse blend of waxes is soy infused with beeswax.
Scents include Mulled Cider, Sweet Woods, Citrus and Lavender, Apple Strudel, Sweet Tobacco Leaves, Eucalyptus Lavender, Sweet Woods, Cup O’ Joe, Plumberry & Basil and Fireside.
For Christmas, there’s Nordic Noel and Victorian Christmas.
Hours are 8:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
An open house with discounted pricing will be held Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28.
Seamars said physical distancing will be encouraged and with two separate store areas, there’s plenty of room for people to shop.
“If anything else, just get happy,” she said. “This is a happy place.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.