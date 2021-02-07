Several Milton High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members competed in a regional event and will advance to the state competition.

Like the Region 7 competition, the state competition on April 12, will be held virtually.

For the regional competition, students chose a project and began preparing in early November. They submitted their projects mid-January and event placings were announced Saturday.

The following students will advance to the state competition:

  • Allie Pingel - 1st Place - Banking & Financing Systems
  • Kennedy Carr - 1st Place - Introduction to Business Communications
  • Madison Manor - 1st Place - Personal Finance
  • Carolina Herrera - 1st Place - Public Speaking
  • Caralyne Silha, Todd Myers, Alton Banushi - 1st Place - Publication Design
  • Kayli Phillips - 3rd Place - Business Law
  • Ida Fladhammer & Hailee Shores - 2nd Place - Business Plan
  • Kelly Ploszaj will be participating in a coding and programming event held only at state.

Alternates include:

  • Julia Jaecks - 5th Place - Organizational Leadership
  • James Axe & Ty Knudsen - 5th Place - Sales Presentation

Other regional participants include:

  • Tim Wallace - Business Communications - 6th place
  • Analeecia Ransom - 7th place - Accounting 1
  • Jordan Olson - Website Design -8th place
  • Meghan Gasser - Graphic Design
  • Leo Strand - Political Science
  • Ellen Toberman - Political Science

FBLA Advisor Sheryl Avery said, “I am so proud of the hard work and dedication from these students in what has been such an abnormal year. I look forward to seeing what they accomplish next.”

