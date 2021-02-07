Several Milton High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members competed in a regional event and will advance to the state competition.
Like the Region 7 competition, the state competition on April 12, will be held virtually.
For the regional competition, students chose a project and began preparing in early November. They submitted their projects mid-January and event placings were announced Saturday.
The following students will advance to the state competition:
- Allie Pingel - 1st Place - Banking & Financing Systems
- Kennedy Carr - 1st Place - Introduction to Business Communications
- Madison Manor - 1st Place - Personal Finance
- Carolina Herrera - 1st Place - Public Speaking
- Caralyne Silha, Todd Myers, Alton Banushi - 1st Place - Publication Design
- Kayli Phillips - 3rd Place - Business Law
- Ida Fladhammer & Hailee Shores - 2nd Place - Business Plan
- Kelly Ploszaj will be participating in a coding and programming event held only at state.
Alternates include:
- Julia Jaecks - 5th Place - Organizational Leadership
- James Axe & Ty Knudsen - 5th Place - Sales Presentation
Tim Wallace received 6th place
Jordan Olson received 8th plac
Other regional participants include:
- Tim Wallace - Business Communications - 6th place
- Analeecia Ransom - 7th place - Accounting 1
- Jordan Olson - Website Design -8th place
- Meghan Gasser - Graphic Design
- Leo Strand - Political Science
- Ellen Toberman - Political Science
FBLA Advisor Sheryl Avery said, “I am so proud of the hard work and dedication from these students in what has been such an abnormal year. I look forward to seeing what they accomplish next.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.