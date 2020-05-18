From Wess Sisson's research: Milton soldiers buried abroad include:
1) Suresnes American Military Cemetery, France: Lloyd A. Perry, and Paul P. Randolph. Randolph is listed on the “Wall of the Missing” after the sinking of the USS Herman Frasch).
2) Honolulu National Cemetery: Howard Bollerud, “Wall of the Missing,” lost at sea, and is also named on a marker in Milton Lawns Cemetery, Janesville, and Ralph Madison.
3) Manila American Cemetery, Manila, the Philippines: including four soldiers listed on The Wall of the Missing. They are: Harold Madison, Marvel Peterson, James Herman Schultz, and Maynard Gordon Vansickle. Buried are: Harold George Fanning and James Lawrence Manogue.
4) Meuse-Argonne American Military Cemetery, France: Carroll Benjamin West.
5) Lorraine American Military Cemetery, France: Willard Franklyn Sherman.
6) Sicily-Rome American Military Cemetery, Italy: Robert Lynn Viney.
7) Normandy American Military Cemetery, France: Herbert Kunkel.
8) Oise-Aisne American Military Cemetery, France: Bernard Mullen.
9) Henri-Chappelle American Cemetery, Belgium: Mark Miller.
