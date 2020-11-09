The City of Milton Common Council heard on Nov. 4 budget request presentations from two area nonprofits: The Gathering Place senior center and The Milton House museum. Both cited need due to revenue interruptions from COVID-19.
Followed the presentations, City Administrator Al Hulick noted that the updated 2021 budget draft, as presented on Nov. 4, includes $10,000 for each of the two nonprofits. The Nov. 4 draft, which updates the draft presented on Oct. 20, requires an additional cut to the proposed tax levy of $7,899.
Numbers are as follows: In the draft presented on Oct. 20, the proposed 2020 levy (2021 budget) was $3,414,057. The state levy limit was listed at $3,401,523. A difference of $12,534 was required to be cut from the budget to meet levy limits.
In the Nov. 4 updated draft, the 2020 levy (2021 budget) was listed at $3,411,097, and while that number represents a reduction in expenses from those proposed in the October draft, an additional amount of $7,899 would still need to be cut to meet the updated “preliminary 2021 budget tax levy” of $3,409,422, as listed and labeled on the Nov. 4 draft.
Given the new numbers, Hulick said, the proposed levy, as printed in October in the Milton Courier, is incorrect.
The full amount of the 2021 budget is $5,146,219.
The Gathering Place
During his presentation, The Gathering Place Executive Director Dave Fisher thanked council for its contribution of $10,000 made to help fund the center in 2020. He asked for a $10,000 contribution to help fund the center in 2021.
Fisher said, based on 2020 and COVID-19, and how that has affected center programming, 2021 will be “a super challenge.”
Offering some statistics, he said the center has 500 members, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and in normal times, about 70 people visit the center daily. Under normal conditions, the center hosts some 50 special events a year, which are attended by some 2,300 visitors. The center is supported by over 250 volunteers who give collectively about 15,000 hours of time each year.
This year, due to the pandemic, the center has been closed since the middle of March and staff hours have been cut. The center’s events coordinator has been laid off and, Fisher said, “we are going to make some drastic changes started the first of the year.”
He called the Senior Nutrition Program, which operates from the center’s kitchen, a “staple for us” and a “critical program” for seniors. Both through a drive-up program and a delivery program for homebound seniors, he said, the nutrition program delivers some 62 meals for each of the 250 days that it operates.
“Since the middle of March, we’ve put over 7,200 meals out for seniors,” he said, calling the service “vital” for community members whom he described as “the most vulnerable.”
While the center is open to provide the service, he said, the building’s utilities are on, which is an expense.
Looking at revenues, he said: “Things that we normally do in a course of a year, we really haven’t been able to do.”
To reduce costs, he said, future changes planned to begin with the first of the year include cutting back on staff. Fisher said his own hours will be cut to three-fifth’s time, and another full-time staff member will be laid off. A maintenance person will be working primarily, he said, to keep the parking lot clean. The center’s administrative assistant will be used to help with the newsletter and pay bills.
“It’s just the way life is right now and we’re just dealing with it,” Fisher said.
He also talked about progress being made on the center’s new 2-acre outdoor venue, The Gathering Green.
Concrete for walkways is being poured, the new parking lot is paved, and new trees have been planted, he said.
“We are looking forward to getting all that stuff done before the ground freezes,” Fisher said.
Funds to support the work thus far were generated prior to the pandemic, he said, adding that area businesses were tapped and others whom he described as “real supportive” of the project.
“We had a little stash put aside so we could start this project. We are very transparent about our program. We have a budget of about $300,000 and about half of that money comes from an annual grant that we apply for through the Allen Foundation,” he said.
Marion Allen, the founder of The Gathering Place, donating the building which today serves as the center 28 years ago. She also donated $1.5 million and according to Fisher, said: “here it is; you make it work.”
Annually, the Allen Foundation provides $150,000 to support the center. The rest comes through fundraisers, rentals, alcohol sales and membership dues, Fisher said.
In 2020, he said, “We’ve been closed since the middle of March. We’ve probably lost over $100,000 in revenue that we would generally get,” adding that any support the center might get in 2021 from the city would be “critical.”
The new Gathering Green space, he said, upon its completion would serve to generate more revenue for the city. He anticipated hosting weekly concerts in the summertime and envisioned the potential of combining the event with a weekly farmers market in Milton, which, he said, if advertised properly, could draw people from throughout the region.
Answering questions from councilmembers, he said the center received about $32,500 from the federal CARES Act this year which was used to subsidize staffing for several weeks between mid-April and sometime in May.
The Milton House
During her presentation, Milton Historical Society and Milton House museum Executive Director Keighton Klos requested a contribution of $20,000 from the city to offset costs associated with service, events and programming. Monies would also help offset the cost of hiring hourly summer staff, which, she said, costs about $15,000.
Using a slide presentation, Klos shared information about the Milton House museum. She began her job as executive director in February, she said, adding that her only experience, thus far, with managing the Milton House has been during the pandemic.
The Milton Historical Society was formed in 1948 and its mission is to preserve the culture and historical heritage of Milton and its surrounding communities, and to serve as steward of the Milton House museum, she said.
The museum offers tours and is the archival resource for the community, she added.
She called Milton’s history and the Underground Railroad “a compelling story,” which has attracted visitors from 50 states and some 60 countries and territories.
Normally, she said, the museum has special events throughout the year, which are a combination of free and ticketed events. On average, the museum sees over 5,000 guests for events annually, who, Klos said, “spend time and money in the community.”
This year, since March, she said, at least half of the museum’s scheduled events were or will be canceled. The staff has used this time to look at ways to improve events and bring them back next year, she said.
Among successes, she pointed to the October paranormal event, which, she said, sold out. Twilight Tours, which offered reduced space as a pandemic precaution, were also well received. This year, "A Christmas Carol" will be canceled. The decision was made by the production company, Klos said. The museum hopes to hold new programming in December including Holiday Tours and a wreath sponsorship program which encourages people to purchase and decorate wreaths and return them to the museum for display. The wreaths will then be auctioned off to the public.
Klos said the museum had an economic impact of $251.2 million in 2018 and $263.6 million in 2019, representing a 4.2% increase between the two years, according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism Impact Report.
“I’m really scared to see the 2020 numbers to be honest,” she said, adding, “Hopefully that’s a blip and we will be able to pick up after that.”
Resulting from COVID-19 closures, she said, the museum lost estimated revenues of $33,344.
As of October 31, she said, the museum has received approximately $30,500 through grants and fundraisers to help offset lost revenues, including $13,000 from the Federal Payroll Protection Program and $7,500 from the Wisconsin Humanities Council. Another $10,000 was raised using a letter campaign last spring, Klos said.
In 2019 and 2020 year-to-date, she said, museum expenses have outpaced revenues, but not by a drastic difference.
“The goal in 2020 is to break even,” she said. She anticipates 2021 will be a difficult financial year,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.