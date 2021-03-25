Young Auditorium’s 2021 National Endowment for the Arts Big Read Project will kick off on Saturday, April 3.
Managed by Arts Midwest, the Big Read initiative offers grants to support innovative community reading programs designed around a single book.
This year’s book, “The Latehomecomer” by Kao Kalia Yang, focuses on the experience of Hmong families making the journey from the war-torn jungles of Laos to the overcrowded refugee camps of Thailand and onward to America.
A series of community-based experiences are designed to show how sharing a good book can broaden understanding of our world, our community and ourselves will take place this spring.
The kickoff event is the Big Read activity bag pickup at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Hoard Historical Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave., in Fort Atkinson. The free bags will include a copy of “The Latehomecomer,” Yang’s children’s book “A Map into the World,” an official Big Read T-shirt and take-home activities.
Copies of “The Latehomecomer” will be available at participating Big Read libraries starting Monday, April 5 (while supplies last). Participating libraries include Milton Public Library, Edgerton Public Library and Hedberg Public Library among others.
Here are some of the virtual events:
- Literature to Life, a performance-based literacy program, will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.
- A conversation with award-winning Hmong-American author Kao Kalia Yang will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9. Prior to the author presentation, gather the family at 5 p.m. for Yang’s reading of her children’s book, “A Map Into The World.”
- Borealis Dance: Threads of My Cloth will bring stories of Hmong refugees to life 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
A full listing of all Big Read activities and experiences, including children’s programs based on the author’s children’s work “A Map Into The World” can be found at www.youngauditorium.wordpress.com.
