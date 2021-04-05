Fish fry dinners to go went so well this year that Milton Masonic Lodge 161 is considering the possibility of not offering indoor dining going forward.
Secretary Pat Garvin said it’s a possibility but no decision has been made yet.
On Friday, the Masons offered takeout only. Food was made inside and brought out to vehicles temporarily parked in front of the building at 508 Vernal Ave. All-you-can eat, family-style dining was not offered as it was in prior years.
“That was for compliance with health orders, and to help reduce traffic inside,” Garvin said. “That worked out for us very well.”
A fish fry was not held at all in 2020 due to COVID-19.
For 2021, the quantity of fish and sides was reduced.
"But not a great amount,” he said. “Going into the different type of service, we ran a little conservative to reduce any leftover food.”
The meals featured fried cod.
Garvin said he thought the cost for smelt this year was high due to a shortage. Gordon Food Service in its March 5 market update confirms the shortage: “Smelt will continue to be short and fishing will begin again in April.”
Not serving smelt could be a permanent change for the Masonic Lodge Good Friday fish fry, he said.
“The simplicity of the meals made it much easier to assemble, and get out the door quickly,” he said.
Dinners were sold out at about 6 p.m. – ahead of the 7 p.m. ending time.
Garvin estimates 15 lodge members and five family members helped out with the event.
He said is thankful not only for the volunteers and customers but also for the businesses and others in the community who gave donations.
“We had a very good fish fry,” Garvin concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.