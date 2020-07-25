Milton resident and Wisconsin Army National Guard Lt. Jon Jennings has been working for the last two and a half weeks in Milwaukee, assigned to what he calls an “enduring mission.”
Jennings, who is also a Town of Milton Supervisor, is the officer in charge of a team of 23 National Guardsmen assigned to UMOS, one of two COVID-19 community-based testing sites in Milwaukee. The site, 2710 South Chase Ave., is on the city’s south side.
UMOS, a private, nonprofit corporation providing services to Hispanic migrant and seasonal farm workers in Wisconsin, has donated its parking lot for use by the National Guard as a testing site, Jennings said. The site has been open since May 11, Capt. Joe Trovato, a Wisconsin National Guard media spokesperson, said.
Jennings’ team is one of five working to process on average some 800 to, “at one point,” Trovato said, over 2,000 specimens taken each day. The UMOS site is the second largest in the state, surpassed only by the Alliant Energy Center community-based site in Madison. The Madison site, which also opened on May 11, has processed, as of July 23, 80,500 specimens, and is more active than UMOS because it is the only site in Madison, Trovato said.
Describing the scope of the work, Trovato said: “At the UMOS site, as of the end of the day yesterday (July 23), the site has collected 49,000 samples (since it opened on May 11). In the last 24 hours, it collected 1,318 specimens.”
A second Milwaukee site was opened in June on the city’s north side in the parking lot at Custer Stadium, across the street from Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education, 4300 W. Fairmount Ave., Trovato said.
As of July 23, Custer Stadium has collected 15,500 specimens. An earlier site on Capital Drive in Milwaukee was open from May 11 to May 23 and collected 8,300 specimens, Trovato added.
For the National Guard, the concept of an enduring mission is one that is open-ended, Jennings said, adding: “This mission is described as an emergency COVID relief mission.”
The National Guard will remain on site, helping, as requested from a local government or health department, until a time when that entity says the help is no longer required, Trovato said.
In Madison and Milwaukee, Jennings said, “we are currently at six days of operating. They are very long days and we are giving a lot of tests.”
A day at UMOS
At UMOS, Jennings said, he and his team operate two traffic lanes and their associated registration processing tables. Soldiers typically cycle within two shifts, he said, with several soldiers guiding traffic through each lane and taking preregistration information, typically in the form of a QR number, or bar code, received by the applicant after preregistering online.
Registrants receiving tests never leave their cars, Jennings said. A soldier collects the information from the applicant in the car and takes it to a registration table where other Guardsmen process the information. The team’s medic then approaches the applicants in their cars and collects their swabs.
As an officer in charge, Jennings said, his job is supervisory. His duties include making sure soldiers have supplies, the process is moving smoothly, and he coordinates with the other teams’ officers in charge as needed.
He also handles any disturbances in the line, he said, which he described as rare. More often, he said, people are glad the soldiers have arrived to help make testing available.
“This is important to the community; it’s a cool feeling. What we are doing here has never been done before. We had anticipated it could be challenging just given the size and magnitude of it, but we just mobilized troops to respond,” he said.
In the lines, he said, his team has received a “really good response from people,” adding: “The majority are very humble about what we are doing.”
He described the work as hard, often in hot temperatures while wearing full personal protective equipment. People are appreciative, he said.
“On the line, they say ‘thank you for what you’re doing – it matters.’”
Testing and wait times
“This is an opportunity to get tested for free. It is completely voluntary. We have a form for those under 18 who need consent from a parent,” Jennings said.
The National Guard does not make determinations about who is eligible for testing. Local governments or health departments make those decisions, Trovato said.
Information on the Milwaukee Health Department website states:
“In Milwaukee, the Wisconsin National Guard is conducting free COVID-19 testing for anyone age 5 and older, regardless of symptoms. Drive-through and walk-up testing is available, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment (is) needed.”
More information can be found at https://city.milwaukee.gov/Health/.
In Madison, the testing site at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
“Anyone can now be tested for COVID-19. A community testing site is now available at the Alliant Energy Center,” the Madison and Dane County Public Health Department website states. For more information, visit: https://www.publichealthmdc.com.
Those interested in getting tested at a National Guard-assisted, community-based testing site can register at: http://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/.
“If someone needs help registering online, we have tablets to punch in information. We don’t turn anybody away,” Jennings said.
While wait times in lanes vary, he said, typically, at UMOS, they are between 30 and 45 minutes. Test results are communicated by phone or email, and typically take 3-7 days, Jennings said.
“The (online) preregistration makes collection times go down dramatically,” Jennings said.
Addressing safety, Jennings said: “It’s very important that the community feels safe. I feel safe. We (soldiers) have plenty of personal protective equipment to keep everybody safe on the ground; we have gowns, gloves, N95 masks and shields, and we have decontamination procedures.”
What’s next for Jennings?
While COVID-19 testing at UMOS continues as an enduring mission, Jennings said, he will complete his mission at the site in August. In October, he said, he will begin officer training in Virginia.
Jennings joined the guard in 2017. He was commissioned as an officer in May.
