Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.