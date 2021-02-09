It’s difficult to imagine July 4 without fireworks or festivities going on at Schilberg Park. In 2020, Milton didn’t have to imagine. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these events were canceled.
Then in January, Milton FFA Alumni announced the group would no longer coordinate Milton’s Independence Day celebration or the fireworks show at Schilberg Park.
People started to wonder will there ever again be fireworks on July 4 in Milton.
Milton resident Derek Henze told the Milton Courier the answer to that question is yes.
“The Fourth of July is really important to Milton,” he said.
Henze, who has been coordinating the July 4 parade, also has stepped up to coordinate the July 4 fireworks and the carnival at Schilberg Park.
“The beer tent and the music is to be determined yet,” he said.
With the change in leadership, only five months to plan, and the pandemic, Henze said, “this year could be a subdued version. My hope is we keep it the same or better.”
“We’ll have fireworks this year,” he said, adding Diamond Assets again has agreed to be the sponsor.
The parade will take place in one form or another, he said. In 2020, the parade was a parade of homes and businesses. This year, Henze hopes the parade can return to its traditional format.
“With the pandemic, obviously, it’s month by month, things could be altered or canceled as we get closer to the date,” he said.
As a business owner in Milton, he said sees it, in part, as his responsibility to help, and he said it’s something his kids and community members of all ages can enjoy.
“I’m glad to do it and I hope I make everybody proud,” he said.
Anyone interested in helping Henze with the July 4 festivities can call him at (262) 473-9585.
