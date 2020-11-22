When you get a new candle, you might be tempted to light it right away, but if it’s not at room temperature don’t. Milkhouse Candle Co. offers tips on candle care.
The company also answers the question of how long should you burn a candle. Of course, this can vary depending on how big the candle is and Milkhouse Candle provides tips specifically for its candles:
To avoid creating “a memory tunnel or ring,” be sure to burn the candle long enough for the liquid wax pool to reach the edges of the container. This could take 2-4 hours.
When the wax pool reaches the edges of the container or after 3-4 hours of burn, extinguish the candle.
Milkhouse Candle Co. suggests trimming wicks after each burn:
- When trimming wicks, extinguish the flame, let the candle cool and trim the wick to ¼ inch before relighting.
- Make sure wicks stay centered in the jar.
If your lighter or match won’t reach to relight your Milkbottle, the company says light an uncooked spaghetti noodle and use that to light the candle.
When a half inch of wax remains at the bottom of the jar, Milkhouse Candle suggests discontinuing use of a candle.
