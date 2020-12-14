In progress: Approval of “a functional merger”
Approved by city of Milton Dec. 1. Needs approval from town of Milton (meeting is Dec. 14) and city of Janesville.
What does a functional merger do?
“Functionally merges functions of the department and constructs path for full consolidation once referendum passes.”
When might there be a referendum?
On Dec. 9 the commission voted to make a decision in August 2021 about a November 2021 referendum, which would take place in a special election.
How much is needed?
Possibly $1.4 million
Why is a referendum needed?
To fund the increased staff and wages and other costs related to a full-time career fire department. (Who would – not – need to go to referendum to exceed the levy limit? Towns with populations of fewer than 3,000 are not required to go to referendum for levy increases.)
What is the fire department budget for 2021? $1.1 million
What other steps are needed before consolidation could take place? The same municipalities that need to approve a functional merger would need to approve consolidation.
While waiting for a referendum to pass, the memo states a plan will be finalized for transitioning to the Janesville Fire Department. The memo states most of this plan will be administrative in detail because the functional merger would complete the operational aspect.
Who owns the fire department? City of Milton and town of Milton
What kind of fire department does Milton have now?
Milton has a combination department with three full-time paramedics (one per shift) and others paid to be at the station or on call.
Current staffing model: Three full-time paramedics (one on duty per shift). Other members are paid to be at the station or on standby.
Proposed staffing model:
Five full-time paramedics.
Goal: Staff an ambulance and an engine.
