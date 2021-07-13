The first monthly payments of the expanded and newly advance Child Tax Credit from the American Rescue Plan will be made starting today (July 15). Most families will begin receiving monthly payments without any additional action. Eligible families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under age 6, and up to $250 per month for each child ages 6 to 17.
Half the total credit amount will be paid in advance monthly payments and the other half will be claimed when filling the 2021 income tax return.
The Child Tax Credit was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, enacted in March. Normally, the IRS will calculate the payment based on a family's 2020 tax return, including those who use the Non-filer Sign-up Tool. If that return is not available because it has not yet been filed or is still being processed, the IRS will instead determine the initial payment amounts using the 2019 return or the information entered using the Non-filers tool that was available in 2020.
To make sure families have easy access to their money, the IRS will issue these payments by direct deposit, as long as correct banking information has previously been provided to the IRS. Otherwise, people should watch their mail around July 15 for their mailed payment. The dates for the Advance Child Tax Credit payments are July 15, Aug. 13, Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15, and Dec. 15.
People who need to file a 2020 federal income tax return, may be able to prepare and file their own federal income tax online using IRS Free File (IRS.gov) if their income is $72,000 or less.
People who don't need to file a 2020 federal tax return can use the Non-filer Sign-up Tool at IRS.gov to register to receive the advance CTC payments, the Third Round Economic Impact Payment, and the Recovery Rebate Credit.
The IRS encourages people to request payments via direct deposit, which is faster and more secure than other payment methods.
To learn more about advance CTC payments, visit IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021 or see FAQs on the 2021 Child Tax Credit and Advance Child Tax Credit Payments.