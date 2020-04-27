The COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Milton House.
The National Historic Landmark was gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year, but temporarily forced to close its doors with concerns of the coronavirus.
According to Milton House Executive Director Keighton Klos, the coronavirus outbreak hit right during school tour season.
“Late March, but really April and May are big revenues from school tours,” Klos said “Annually we have 4,000 students come through the house in April and May.
“We basically didn't get to do any of those this year.”
Klos called the closing a huge revenue hit and estimated a loss of $10,000 to $15,000.
“For an operating budget as small as ours, that’s a huge hit,” she added.
The Milton House also had to cancel its Civil War Days, which usually takes place in mid-May. The student art show got set up at the Milton House this year, but few visitors were able to look at the art.
Klos noted that the Milton Historical Society, which operates the Milton House, applied for government funding and was able to secure funds in the first round of the Payroll Protection Program, which she said helps with funding lost from the tours.
With the building closed, Klos said the Milton House is trying to have as big of an online presence it’s ever had to engage with the community.
On the Milton House Museum Facebook page, visitors can find history tidbits, trivia and virtual tours.
“Hopefully we can be in the front of people's minds, so when things do start opening up they go, ‘oh yeah, we want to go to the Milton house,’” Klos said.
As Gov. Evers’ order stands right now, Klos the Milton House is hoping to open at the start of its regular tour season, which begins Memorial weekend. However, she added there is still is much unknown, such a possible second extension of Safer at Home or additional restrictions.
“Usually we can have up to 20 people on a tour on a normal day,” Klos said. “We’re not sure if that’s going to be allowed or how that will work. We’re planning that we’re opening Memorial weekend as normal. But like everybody we’re also trying to think of alternatives potentially.”
If they can’t open the doors soon, Klos knows the Milton House will need the continued support from the community. Klos said memberships are still available for the museum and monetary donations are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.