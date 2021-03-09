City of Milton Police Officer Justin Geske has been promoted to the rank of patrol sergeant. He began his new role on March 1, supervising second and third shift, and working from 6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. Geske will be third in the chain of command for the department and supervised by Deputy Chief Mike Chesmore.
Geske joined the Milton Police Department full-time in 2015.
A lifelong Milton resident and 2011 Milton High School graduate, he received an associate degree from Blackhawk Technical College and graduated from the police academy in 2013.
