The Joint Fire Commission on Jan. 21 approved contracts to provide coverage to two areas in the Town of Koshkonong. Both contracts are retroactive to Jan. 1. The cost for each is based on the equalized value.
The Milton and Milton Township Fire Department will cover Thiebeau Point under a 1-year contract for $1,728.
Thiebeau Point is accessed by a gravel road (Charley Bluff Road) near the boat landing at Royce Dallman Park.
“Most people don’t know it exists because it looks like a private drive,” said Milton town chairman and commission member Bryan Meyer.
Google Maps show 10 addresses in this area on Charley Bluff Road.
“You have to drive a mile or mile and a half before you get to any structure,” Meyer said.
Because there’s not a lot of houses, there’s not a lot of equalized value, city of Milton Finance Director/Treasurer Dan Nelson.
In a Dec. 9 memo to the commission, Nelson said the equalized value of Bingham Point, with many more houses, is $18,092.
The fire department will cover Bingham Point at a cost of $1,508 per month for one year. The town can opt out of the contract with a 30-day notice to be given no later than the first of the month. The contract will then end on the last day of that month.
The previous contract with the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department expired Dec. 31, but commission Chairman Jon Jennings said, “We’re the closest entity to respond.”
The commission took no action on the town of Koshkonong contract Dec. 9 and voted to wait until later in 2021 to see how the year progresses from a financial perspective to determine how to address a potential $19,820 shortfall.
Koshkonong town Chairman Bill Burlingame said he thought coverage would continue until Thiebeau Point and Bingham Point coverage was resolved.
The two areas represent about 5% of the town.
The town of Koshkonong was hesitant to renew its contract with the Milton fire department after the fire commission in 2020 decided to base cost on equalized value, representing an $11,642 (142.36%) for the town.
Most of the town is covered by the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, which might also pick up coverage of Bingham Point.
