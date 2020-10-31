A 69-year-old Milton man is dead following a rollover tractor accident Saturday in the Town of Milton.
At 1:12 p.m. Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a rollover tractor with a male pinned against a tree in a farm field off East County Highway N.
Milton police and fire departments responded to assist and requested immediate assistance from Jim’s Towing of Milton.
According to a sheriff's office news release, deputies arriving at the scene found a 69-year-old Milton man had been operating an International Harvester 640, pulling a New Idea corn picker south, across an old concrete bridge over Otter Creek.
A news release states: "The picker started to go over the west edge of the bridge when the man stopped and telephoned his son, who responded with a skid loader to pull the picker back up onto the bridge. Afterward, the man attempted to reverse the tractor off the bridge when a section of concrete on the east side of the bridge gave way and fell into the creek below. This caused the tractor to overturn, pinning the man against a grove of trees, suspended over the creek below."
Dewey’s Towing responded from Beloit with heavy tow equipment “to upright the tractor and picker from the bridge.”
The man was removed by fire department personnel and pronounced dead at 3:06 p.m. by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
An autopsy is pending in Madison. No foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff's office.
The identity of the man will be released next week by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
