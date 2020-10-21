Today during a press conference at the Brandl Dairy Farm in Clinton, family owned since 1985, milking approximately 300 cows, Congressman Bryan Steil announced he received the Friend of Farm Bureau award from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau and endorsements from a coalition of more than 20 farmers from Southeast Wisconsin.
“Wisconsin farmers feed our families, our state, and our world. I am proud to stand with these men and women. Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve been a vocal supporter of trade deals that put American farmers first. I voted for USMCA which supports Wisconsin farmers and workers. One of my first official forums was an agriculture and trade roundtable in Burlington with farmers, producers, and local officials. Improving trade deals with our allies, tackling issues facing Wisconsin agriculture, and providing opportunities for our hardworking men and women have been top priorities for me. I am honored to receive our farmers’ support and will continue fighting for Wisconsin in my second term in Congress,” said Steil.
“I appreciate the fact that Bryan has some business experience in the private sector and he knows what it takes to make a business work. Bryan has done a great job of working with the President in trying to make the people that we trade with understand that we have to have a fair trade deal. Because of the USMCA and trade negotiations with China, they know we can produce and we have to have a fair trade deal. As a farmer, our bean prices have gone from $7.50 to $10.50 which is a $3 push. That is a major step for us in agriculture. Bryan understands business and understands agriculture. We appreciate the work he’s done for us in that matter,” said Bob Arndt, a Janesville crop farmer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.