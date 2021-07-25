Due to a number of issues regarding supply chains and state approval processes, Milton City Administrator Al Hulick said Clasen Quality Chocolate (CQC) didn’t get started on its Phase 1 development as soon as it had wanted. Hulick said a significant cause for delay was waiting for the Transportation Economic Assistance grant to construct the rail spur.
CQC, a company specializing in chocolate and confectionery coatings, plans to build a 390,000-square-foot facility north of Putman Parkway.
“They had talked about starting in March-April but they didn’t get started until early July with their site work,” Hulick said.
Because of that delay, Hulick said, “they were concerned that they wouldn’t be able to be finished in time to meet their finishing deadline. So they asked for their TIF development agreement to be amended, to basically push all of the actionable items back one year.”
Initially the manufacturing and distribution facility was expected to be complete by the end of 2022.
The Milton city council approved the amendment to an TIF agreement, as requested, on July 20.
Hulick said the TIF amendment doesn’t change any of the financial impacts of the TIF development agreement, incentives offered or valuations.
However, he said, “it does probably present a positive impact for the city. Because the way the TIF development agreement was negotiated, the entire increment created in Year 1 will be captured by the TIF. And, it’s likely they will be much nearer completion based on the extension than they would have been at the time. What we projected in the TIF development agreement was potentially a valuation of $10 million in Year 1, which would generate about $250,000 worth of increment.”
With more time and being closer to completion, he said valuation could potentially be $20 million or $25 million in Year 1.
“The just means that the amount of increment captured by the TIF would be greater,” Hulick said. “So there’s not a financial impact but there is a potential financial advantage to the city in this amendment.”
He emphasized the full term of the development agreement doesn’t change.
Upon completion of Phase I, CQC has committed to create a projected taxable value of not less than $29 million.
In the “pay-go” TIF development agreement, Hulick previously said that as increment, or as taxes are generated from the creation of that project, the city provides an incentive close to the increase in value. He estimated CQC will receive about 85% of the value they create.
The total incentive is $5.387 million over 12 years or at the time CQC’s projected “increment” (increased property taxes generated by private development) reaches the total incentive amount, whichever comes first.
The initial TIF development agreement was approved Feb. 12.
On July 20, the city council also approved an amended memorandum of understanding with Frank Silha & Sons Excavating.
Silha, the contractor competing the grading work for Clasen Quality Chocolate, approached the city requesting use of city-owned property south of Putman Parkway to stockpile topsoil for the project. For the use of the site, Silha agreed to remove the existing spoil stockpile, spread topsoil where minimal topsoil currently exists, seed, complete a topographic survey and perform necessary erosion control. Work on the parcel is to be completed by Aug. 31, 2022. In addition, Silha requested the right to use material south of Putnam that will need to be removed as part of the rail construction.