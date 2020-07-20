Rock County Conservationists are hosting two free nature programs this weekend. Both are open to the public but registration is required.
“Planting Prairies from Seeds” and a pollinator garden tour will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, in Milton. Location details will be provided when reservations are made. Participants will see what can be achieved when planting a prairie filled with native wildflowers and grasses starting only with seeds. The hike will take place in two parks in the city of Milton and will also include a tour of a nearby private garden that has been extensively planted to attract bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinators. Location details will be supplied when reservations are made.
“Aquatic Nature Exploration for Children and Adults” will be 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, July 26.
Children, parents, grandparents and other adults can learn about the aquatic life of Rock County’s creeks and rivers. Naturalist Dave Bendlin will show participants how to use different nets and fishing poles to survey the plants and animals found in the water. Children and adults will have the chance to cool off in the water on a summer day to do these explorations. Participants should be dressed for wading and/or swimming in knee-deep water and must wear some type of footwear for protection while they are in the water. Location details will be supplied when reservations are made.
Register by contacting Dave Bendlin at (608) 868-3824 or by email dbendlin@centurytel.net Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants are expected to wear masks and practice social distancing.
