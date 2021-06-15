Alex Leong, a Chicago-based trombonist and native of Milton, arranged and recorded the horns for Nashville singer/songwriter Mike Maimone's new album, Broke, Not Broken, to be released on all major digital music platforms on Friday, June 18. Leong will also perform with Maimone at the album-release show in downtown Nashville on Saturday, June 26.
Leong has performed with Maimone since 2017, with appearances at Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe, Illinois, and Mile of Music in Appleton, in addition to performances in Indianapolis, St. Louis, and Chicago, where they opened for the legendary guitarist Dick Dale. Leong previously collaborated with Maimone on The High Hat Club EP in 2018 and the 2019 single, "Garbougie."
Broke, Not Broken was recorded in 2019, however its official release was postponed due to the 2020 pandemic. The album's single, "WORK," featuring Leong on trombone, was released earlier this month. Their upcoming show at Acme Feed and Seed (101 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201) was originally scheduled in April of 2020. It will be their first time performing together since quarantine, and the full band's first appearance in Nashville.