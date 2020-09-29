Through the support of the USDA, the School District of Milton will be able to serve free breakfast and lunch to its students Oct. 1 to Dec. 22 (or until funding from USDA ends.)
Both students learning in-person and remotely (or a combination of both) will be able to participate.
The school district will only be collecting money for milk break or milk with cold lunches.
Students who are learning in-person will go through meal lines as usual. There will be no charge for breakfast and lunch. For students who bring cold lunch, milk will be available for 40 cents.
To help the kitchen staff plan, parents of students learning virtually are asked to fill out a form on the district website (www.milton.k12.wi.us). Parents should fill out a form for every child, but will only need to fill out the form once. If students are learning virtually every other day, parents are asked to fill out the form and pick up lunches on the days students are learning virtually.
Meals for students learning remotely can be picked up at the high school parking lot between 11 a.m. and noon.
If you have questions or need special accommodations contact Michael Gosdeck at gosdeckm@milton.k12.wi.us. Or contact district social workers Verlene Orr at orrv@milton.k12.wi.us or Sherry Rautenberg at rautenbergs@milton.k12.wi.us.
