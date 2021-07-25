Just over 7,600 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 8, 2021. There were two live ceremonies at Camp Randall, one for undergraduates and one for all graduate degree candidates. Graduating were 5,493 undergraduate students, 1,266 master's degree students and 871 doctoral candidates.
"This year has helped to reveal qualities in each of you that are essential to building a happy and productive life in this new world," Chancellor Rebecca Blank told the graduates. "Resilience. Persistence. Flexibility. Awareness of your own needs, and the needs of others. And kindness."
Here are the degree recipients from Milton:
- Sarah Brechtl, School of Education, Master of Science-Educational Psychology, Educational Psychology.
- Isaac Brodkey, Law School, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor), Law.
- Molly Burki, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Textiles and Fashion Design, Textiles and Fashion Design, Graduated with Distinction.
- Adrianna Ellefson, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Biology.
- Alexis Henry, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Neurobiology and Psychology.
- Andrew Hermanson, College of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Food Science.
- Marci Jacobson, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts-Journalism, Journalism.
- Mary Kate O'Leary, College of Letters and Science, Master of Public Affairs, Public Affairs, School of Medicine & Public Health, Master of Public Health.
- Kathryn Ploszaj, School of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy.
- Olivia Rigg, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Kinesiology, Kinesiology, , School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Physical Education.
- Catherine Vickerman, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Bachelor of Sciences, Genetics and Genomics and Life Sciences Communication.