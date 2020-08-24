The Milton Junction Pub Raptors took the field for the final time of a long, yet truncated and challenging Rock River League season last Friday in Johnson Creek and came away with an improbable 9-6 win over the Pioneers.
Due to COVID-19 issues, the Raptors played but nine Rock River League games — all on the road — in a season that began June 28. Milton won five of those games and was scheduled to play last Sunday in Watertown but could not muster enough players to make the trip.
“It’s been a weird and challenging season to be sure,” Milton manager Doug Welch said. “But it was nice to get the win up there with a lineup unlike any we’ve had all season.
“Come to think of it,” Welch added, “not once did we write down the same lineup for any two games.”
Friday’s lineup exceeded the boundaries of the Raptors normal roster when Dan Ziggleman was summoned from retirement and last-minute recruit Trevor Aasen caught the entire game. Dave Sagitis filled in as the emergency starting pitcher and chalked four solid innings, leaving with an 7-4 lead.
Sagitis gave way to shortstop McCauley Cox who tossed the final five innings and flashed his superb infield leather on two sparkling defensive plays off the mound.
“We had guys out of position all over the place and got some offensive contributions from unlikely sources,” Welch said. “It was a fun win to get especially after they handed it to us a couple of weeks ago up here.”
The Pioneers beat the Raptors 12-4 two weeks prior.
This time around, the Raptors struck for six second inning runs on three Milton hits, two walks and two Pioneer errors. Trevor Foss took but his fourth at-bat of the season to stroke a line shot double with two outs to start the rally.
Ziggleman followed with his first of four walks and Drew Freitag drove in Milton’s first run with his second double of the evening. Connor Schneider’s RBI single gave the Raptors a 3-2 lead and Milton scored three more runs on a walk and two errors.
Matt Fredricks and Foss led the fifth inning with singles and Freitag’s single plated Fredricks to give Milton an 8-4 lead. Aasen’s RBI double in the eighth finished the scoring for the Raptors.
Cox allowed two runs, one earned, over the final five innings. He struck out four, walked two and made a nifty play on a surprise bunt with the bases loaded to end the fifth inning.
In the sixth, Cox again finished the inning with a sparkling play with runners at the corners when he came off the mound toward first to field a comebacker. Cox fired a long strike to Schneider who came across the second base bag from his position at short and threw to first for a double play.
“Most of the time when we try that the ball winds up in center field and the merry-go-round is fired up,” Welch said. “But that’s the advantage of having your shortstop pitch. McCauley’s a guy with supreme confidence in his fielding abilities.”
Cox’s defensive gems seemingly took the starch out of two Pioneer rallies and Milton never relinquished its lead.
Freitag finished with four hits, including two doubles and Foss had a double among his three hits. Schneider chipped in two hits and two RBIs.
