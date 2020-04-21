The Janesville Noon Rotary club selected Milton High School students Ethan Haefner and Riley Jauch as April’s Students of the Month.
Ethan Haefner, son of Todd and Rebecca Haefner of Janesville, Wisconsin, is a president of the National Honor Society and Vice-President of the Health Occupations Students of America.
He is a member of the National Spanish Honors Society and serves as a student council representative. An active athlete, Haefner plays basketball and baseball for the Red Hawks. He also volunteers for Milton Youth Basketball.
Following graduation, Haefner will attend the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities, for his pre med degree. His ultimate career goal is to become an orthopedic surgeon specializing in elbow and shoulder repair.
Riley Jauch, son of Patrick and Tiffany Jauch of Janesville, Wisconsin, might best be recognized as the play-by-play announcer from Milton High School’s Red Hawk Media. Jauch has served on student council and is a member of the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, History Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Jauch has been on the Red Hawks cross country and baseball teams all four years of his high school career. He has earned three varsity letters during that time.
An active volunteer in his community, Jauch gives his time to “Love Begins Here” at St. John Vianney in Janesville, WI, Operation Christmas Child, Milton High School “Trick or Treat” and the Milton 4th of July parade. He traveled to Malaysia on a mission trip in 2019.
Following graduation, Jauch will attend the University of Wisconsin — Madison to pursue his degree in communications in preparation for a career as a sports broadcaster.
