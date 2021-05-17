A free community breakfast (drive-thru or carryout only) will take place 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday by the Scout garage in the north parking lot of St. Mary Catholic Church. The address for the church is 837 Parkview Drive, but the north parking lot is on St. Mary Street.
“We’re not going to ask anything from anybody,” said Steve Brown, who is Scoutmaster of BSA Troop 471 and said breakfast is being taken care of by the troop.
The meal, including pancakes and Jones Dairy Farm sausage patties, is free, he emphasized.
“We want to give back and we want to say thank you to the businesses who have helped us out,” he said.
Brown said event organizers understand not everyone has weathered the past year the same.
“We understand some businesses are probably doing better and could help out,” he said, but they’re not being asked for donations this year.
The March 1, 2020, pancake breakfast was a big fundraiser for the Scouts, he said.
“We were very fortunate that we were very successful with it,” he said.
On the flip side, he said there haven’t been a lot of campouts and Scouting events in the past year so expenditures have been fewer.
In addition to serving as a communitywide act of kindness, another goal of the event is to inspire enthusiasm for joining Scouting. Scouts BSA Troop 471 is for youth ages 11-17 and Venturing Crew 471 is for ages 14-20, according to beascout.scouting.org.
As people drive up on Sunday, Scouts will take food and beverage orders. Gluten-free pancakes will be available upon request.
For anyone who insists on making a donation, there will be a collection for the Milton food pantry. And, he said if ingredients or packaged food is left over from the breakfast, it, too, will be donated to the food pantry.
Traditionally, the annual BSA Troop 471 pancake breakfast serves 450-600 people in the fellowship hall of St. Mary.
This year Brown said the troop’s prepared for a few more people.