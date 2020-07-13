Students in the Milton School District will be heading back to school buildings in fall – if they want to. Virtual learning will continue to be an option for all grade levels.
With a 5-2 vote Monday, the school board approved a plan, which Superintendent Rich Dahman described was a starting point, with more details to be filled in, flexible and subject to change.
In-person instructional models in the “Milton Forward: Instructional and Building Reopening Plan for 2020-2021” are different for grades 4K-6 than they are for grades 7-12.
Grades 4K-6 will return to school five days a week. Students, in smaller groups, will be assigned one primary teacher (homeroom). Students will remain “static” (not move room to room) throughout the day, as much as possible.
“We believe that it is important that our youngest students meet in person daily,” according to a Milton Forward Powerpoint. “Virtual learning is not easy for younger students and typically requires more assistance from parents. Families also have the challenge of returning to work and arranging daycare for young children.”
Grades 7-12 will start the year in blended hybrid model. Students will be assigned to A or B cohorts, based on last name. A and B will alternate days with in-person lessons one day and virtual lessons the other.
Once a week all students will be dismissed early to allow for teacher planning.
Virtual instruction will be “synchronous” (at the same time with teachers) and “asynchronous” (not at the same time, meaning students work on their own).
School board members Brian Kvapil and Diamond McKenna voted against the reopening plan.
McKenna said surveys showed parent and staffs want students to be in school.
She added, “No way do I think I would have been successful managing half my schooling at home on my own in seventh grade.”
Kvapil too expressed concern about middle and high school students learning online every other day and suggested it could stunt their educational growth. He also questioned why temperatures of staff and students won't be taken at school.
Next steps for the school district include determining which students opt to do virtual learning only by delivering a virtual learning sign up to families via email.
The district also will need to look at transportation.
“We would encourage families to provide their own transportation if possible because that lessens the number of students on buses,” Dahman said during an interview with the Milton Courier Monday. “We also know that’s not a possibility for every family.”
Protective measures listed for all grades will include extra cleaning and sanitizing of shared spaces, staff and student use of face coverings and staggered student drop-off. For younger students there will be staggered recess. For older students, hallway traffic will be one-way.
“There’s still plenty of uncertainty for when the school year starts this fall,” said Dahman.
He also acknowledged there are competing messages about COVID-19.
“Rather than us trying to wade through them,” he said, “we listen to national, state and local health officials and put a lot of weight into their recommendations.”
On Monday the county was in Phase 2 and the school district’s plan “Milton Forward” assumes the county is still in Phase 2 about two months from now.
“We understand that what we’re putting together isn’t something that we’re going to be tied to for a considerable amount of time if the situation changes,” he said.
If a major outbreak occurs or the county returns to Phase 1, all grades would move to virtual learning.
If the county advances to Phase 3, all students would return to a regular school schedule. Virtual learning would continue to be an option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.