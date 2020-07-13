Our instructional model should allow students to move between in-person and virtual learning environments should the county recommendations change.

There is value in virtual learning opportunities for our students and families. We will continue to offer and improve our virtual learning instruction.

Face-to-face, onsite instruction is the most preferable environment for our students.

What does DPI say?

On June 22 the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released "Education Forward: Reopening Wisconsin Schools" as a guide to support Wisconsin school districts in their planning and decision making. The document provided guidelines, but does not issue mandates or specific requirements, other than reference to already established requirements per state statute.

According to the Wisconsin DPI, a statewide mandate was not advisable as each county’s experience with COVID-19 is different.

Each district is encouraged to work closely with their local health department to create their own instructional learning model that best fit their community’s unique needs.

Source: July 13 memo from Milton Superintendent Rich Dahman and Director of Curriculum and Instruction Ryan Ruggles to school board