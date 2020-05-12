School District of Milton Superintendent Rich Dahamn has announced that Milton Middle School Assistant Principal Tara Czerwinski will become the new principal of the middle school effective July 1. Czerwinski will be replacing current Principal Matt Biederwolf, who had announced his planned departure earlier this year.
Biederwolf has accepted a position as Marshfield Middle School principal. He will begin his new duties July 1.
Biederwolf recently told the Milton Courier that Marshfield is his hometown.
“My family and I are very excited to be moving closer to home. I am grateful for the upcoming opportunity to serve in a wonderful school district and community. My family and I will miss Milton very much. We have made lifelong relationships that I will cherish forever. Milton continues to be an outstanding community with an excellent school district filled with dedicated staff, supportive families, and wonderful students, Biederwolf said.
“We are excited to name Tara Czerwinski to our principal position at Milton Middle School,” said School District of Milton Superintendent Rich Dahman. “Tara rose to the top from a strong applicant pool.”
Czerwinski has an extensive background in education as both a teacher and administrator. She taught at Milton Middle School for 10 years prior to accepting an Associate Principal position at Elkhorn Area High School. She returned to the School District of Milton in her current role in 2017.
Czerwinski has worked collaboratively within Milton schools to develop many successful educational programs for students. She was a leader in the implementation of the district’s AVID program which has played a significant role in developing Milton’s students’ critical thinking, teamwork, and organization skills. She further helped to remodel and direct current instruction to align with the district’s college and career readiness standards. Devoted to the growth and well-being of the school community, Czerwinski worked collaboratively within the district to help implement successful professional learning communities for staff and create a student mentoring program at the middle school.
The School District of Milton, in partnership with the community, prepares students for achievement and lifetime readiness by providing opportunities for all. A key component in that mission is to retain, recruit and develop a diverse and highly effective staff. The district believes that Czerwinski stood out from other potential candidates based on her proven qualities as an effective and dynamic leader at Milton Middle School.
Following her hiring, Czerwinski expressed her enthusiasm to begin her new role. In a prepared statement she said, “Teaching and learning and relationships, climate and culture are not only two pillars of our SDM strategic plan, but also areas of emphasis, value and importance to support ALL students. Student-centered decisions to support students being engaged and connected within our school community and our larger community, which includes parents and guardians, are important as we build a team approach. The emphasis on “we” is something you should see, hear and feel as we continue to learn and grow together. We have a staff who cares about kids and continues to learn and grow to be better every day. Excitement is an understatement when it comes to the future of MMS.”
