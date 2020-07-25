Wisconsin National Guard media spokesperson Capt. Joe Trovato, describing the overall mission said: “This has been a great partnership with the communities across Wisconsin. We are citizen soldiers. We live and work in these same communities throughout Wisconsin. We are neighbors truly helping neighbors. When (we) are not in uniform, (we) are farmers, small business owners, teachers and bankers.
“The National Guard has two main roles. We have our federal mission where we could deploy overseas to a combat zone and we have a state mission where we serve during times of need or emergency, and that’s what we are doing here. We have been getting extremely great feedback from our fellow citizens across Wisconsin.”
While there are three enduring community-based sites in Wisconsin, two in Milwaukee and one in Madison, there also have been site-specific and temporary testing efforts made with assistance from the National Guard, Trovato said.
Small communities are not typically the sites of enduring missions, he said, adding some National Guard-assisted, community-based, COVID-19 testing sites in the state are popup in nature, meaning they are open for a set number of days. Community-based means members of the public can register online and get tested. Other testing opportunities are site-specific, meaning that a local government or health department has asked for help at a single site, where a specific testing need has been identified, he said.
“These sites are 100% on a request-for-assistance basis. We (National Guard) do not self-deploy. We deploy at the request of local governments and health organizations. We don’t determine when or where, and we don’t make a determination on who should get tested,” Trovato said.
The sites are locally operated, with support from the National Guard, he said.
The National Guard supports local entities by providing resources to conduct the testing, such as vials, swabs and a medic, Trovato said, adding: “We have been doing it now for the better part of four months so we’ve gotten it down to a science. The community can call on us and know that we have a good working plan in place.”
Typically, Milton resident and Wisconsin National Guard Lt. Jon Jennings said, site-specific testing is conducted in places like long-term care facilities, where populations are confined and perhaps without an ability to limit their contacts.
Several site-specific populations have been tested in Rock County, Trovato said, including two in Milton: a long-term care facility where a team gathered specimens on July 22, and an industrial facility, where, on May 29, 170 specimens were collected.
In Janesville, he said, 30 specimens were collected from a specific site on June 8 and 50 were collected between July 14 and 15 at a facility-based site.
Specimens were also collected at two long-term care facilities. Seventy specimens were collected in Beloit in June and 80 specimens were collected in Brodhead in May.
Community-based testing sites were offered in May at Beloit’s Krueger and Telfer parks, where two teams collected 2,400 specimens, and more recently, between July 22 and 25, testing was performed in nearby Jefferson County at the fairgrounds.
The National Guard has collected specimens in at least 50 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, Trovato said.
Sites other than those provided with assistance from the National Guard are also available in Wisconsin, he said.
Testing statistics
Between May 11 and July 23, the National Guard has collected at its Madison and Milwaukee enduring sites, a total of 153,300 specimens, according to numbers shared by Trovato. The National Guard updates its statistics every Monday and releases them on the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs site: https://dma.wi.gov.
As of July 20, the site reported, the National Guard had surpassed 250,000 specimens collected for COVID testing statewide.
According to The COVID Tracking Project, as of July 25, Wisconsin has reported a total of 860,243 positive and negative test results. As of April 27, the tracking site states, Wisconsin DHS began reporting the number of people tested. The project updates figures nationally each day between 5 and 6 p.m. Eastern Time.
According to the site, covidtracking.com, the project is a “volunteer organization,” launched by two journalists at The Atlantic, Robinson Meyer and Alexis Madrigal, in early March, and is “dedicated to collecting and publishing the data required to understand the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.”
The estimated population in Wisconsin as of 2020 is 5,851,750.
This story will be updated.
