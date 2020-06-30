Concerts on the Lawn is returning to The Gathering Place with Rainbow Bridge on Thursday, July 9. Hot dog meals will be served at 5:30 p.m. The band starts at 6:30 p.m.
This is especially exciting because The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., is not open at this time.
Like many things during the pandemic, the concert will look a bit different.
“I thought why not have a concert and do it like an outdoor movie theater,” said TGP Executive Director Dave Fisher.
By tuning their radio to an AM channel, concert-goers will be able to hear the concert sitting inside their vehicles.
“Enter the parking lot like you normally would, take the driveway behind the building,” Fisher said.
There, volunteers will distribute “a menu” with schedule information, the AM channel and the food available.
Volunteers also will assist with parking on the grass in the same area behind The Gathering Place they otherwise would have sat in lawn chairs.
Cars will park side by side in two rows with lanes in between. The stage will be set up in the southeast corner, directly behind where the stage is usually set up.
At the end of the concert, vehicles will exit onto Rogers Street.
There’s no charge for the concert and there will be no 50/50 raffle. Funding from the Milton Fund makes the event possible. Donations will be collected with a fishing net as people leave.
“It will be a similar atmosphere as our normal concerts,” Fisher said.
If it rains, the concert will be canceled.
“We’re trying to come up with things so we can engage the community,” he said.
