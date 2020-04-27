When COVID-19 arrived in the US in early March, it brought unprecedented changes to the retail landscape.
Three Milton businesswomen shared recently their thoughts about navigating those complexities.
“When we were looking for a place to live, we looked at other placed … Joe and I made the right choice.”
-- Terry Williamson
For women, Goodrich Antiques & Vintage Uniques owner Terry Williamson said, businesses are more than just sources of income. They are, for many, a source through which bonds of friendship are formed. They create a support network. With businesses closed, that network is paused, she said, but life, with all its challenges, moves on.
For Terry, life changes were particularly “rough,” she said, when in February she lost Joe, her husband and business companion of 23 years.
Joe died from complications associated with cancer. Shortly afterward, COVID-19 arrived, compounding for Terry the weight of life-altering changes.
Former owners of Goodrich Hall, which the couple had remodeled into a home and antiques store, they were looking to downsize. They purchased the Goodrich House, then standing abandoned, from the Milton Historical Society in 2013.
After remodeling the new structure into a residence and store and before Joe died, Terry said, they had updated their business plan to include three rooms within the building that could be rented. Terry described the rooms as similar to those found in an inn.
“I struggled with the question: Do I stay open or do something else? Retail is in my blood, so I don’t know if I could give that up,” Terry said.
A retailer providing nonessential services, in March, taking COVID-19 precautions, Terry closed her store to customers.
Describing herself as “very social,” she said: “I’m probably the most raw I’ve ever been in my whole life right now and it is extremely rough. If I could have had customers in the store that would have been therapy for me.” Without them, she said: “it’s worse.”
Describing her business as supplemental income, she said her thoughts are with other owners who are struggling.
“I worry about my friends. My customers will come back,” she said.
With recent administrative changes made at the Milton House museum, Terry has been able to replace some lost income by working part time as the museum’s assistant director, she said, adding she has not applied for federal relief offered as small business loans, noting: “I’d rather see people who need it, get it.”
With talk recently about reopening businesses, Terry said: “It’s confusing.” Her small business does not attract large numbers of customers at one time, so with proper precautions in place, she said: “I’d be comfortable, but my customers are huggers, so there would have to be a no hugging rule.”
When stores reopen, she said, “everyone is going to need to be a little bit cautious.”
Terry said, before COVID-19, Milton had “melded” into a place where all facets of the community – city government, churches, businesses, tourism, and nonprofits – were becoming a unified end-point destination.
“I’m going to stay positive and say I hope we can come back in June. I’m hoping this will happen because we have such a good core of people. As soon as we can open up, our customers and the people who supported us before will come back.
“Everybody financially will have to get caught back up, but we can do it,” she said.
“I still run to my store every other day to check the mail and vacuum.”
-- Becky Hillmann
Her business is her dream, Becky Hillmann, owner of Pene Jente, a clothing boutique that recently moved locations, said.
Before COVID-19, she believed 2020 was going to be a very good year.
“This would have been my eighth year since going into it and I was going to see the light at the end of the tunnel. I though this would be one of my best years,” she said, adding that COVID-19 “sent us a good curve ball.”
When the store reopens, she said: “It’s not like totally starting over, but it’s going to be a while before I get back to that point.”
Recently, after completing her lease at the Old Junction Mill, Becky moved her business to 220 Merchant Row. Having all her retail space on one floor will be easier to manage, she said. The old space had two levels.
Opening weekend, March 6, was “fabulous,” she said, but 11 days later, responding to COVID-19 precautions, she closed her doors to customers.
“That was pretty devastating. I had brand new stuff in there and orders coming in and I had to call and put all my orders on hold or cancel them,” she said.
The strong start gave her the resources to pay her bills through April, but with the state’s “Safer at Home” order extended to May 26, Becky said: “I just worry about my June bills and how I will handle that.
“With the extension, I’m going to need help and it’s going to be hard when we get back.”
When she looked initially at government-backed small business loans, Becky said she found many didn’t apply to her business. Last Friday, she said, her banker alerted her to one for which she might qualify. She will file an application, she said.
Since the new normal took hold, Becky said, psychologically, she’s had good days and bad.
On a positive note, she said, her husband, an AT&T employee, is still working.
While Becky said she looks forward to reopening her business, she worries about doing it safely.
“I think masks will be a thing. If people would do what they are supposed to do, we could be safe,” she said.
Meanwhile, Becky said she has been using Facebook to stay connected with customers, employing out-of-the-box thinking, like offering games through her page like Bingo, “So people remember we are still here,” she said.
Before COVID-19, Milton was growing, she said.
“On Parkview, all the spaces were rented and full, and Merchant Row was full. We were building and it was going to be a strong year,” Becky, a member on the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce board, said.
“I believe God is in control, and this is so far out of my control that I have peace.”
-- Tami Dosch
After purchasing an abandoned 9,000-square-foot mill in 2002, Tami Dosch and her husband, Theron, remodeled the structure, dubbing it Old Junction Mill, into several retail spaces, one of which is occupied by Tami’s business, the Red Rooster Home Furnishings and Gifts. The top story and basement space within the multi-floor structure is rented to crafters under the trade name Peddlar’s Loft and Cellar, and a third two-story space, now empty, formerly housed Pene Jente.
Working fulltime as a counselor, Tami said, the mill project began as a hobby and was, for her, more about preserving the history.
“It grew into something I never imagined, but I’m grateful for,” she said.
Tami described changes to her business since COVID-19 as “significant.”
“I’m not an essential business so I can’t be open to the public, so sales are lower,” she said. She has been supplementing sales for her store and spotlighting her tenants’ craft booths through her Facebook page, but admits the volume sold online is not enough to replace lost income.
“These things keep us out there,” she said.
Collecting rent from crafters using Peddlar’s Loft and Cellar space has posed challenges, too. With the mill closed, many have expressed confusion about being asked to continue to pay their rent, Tami said.
She sent emails to her tenants, asking them to pay rent as they could, and most continued to pay their rent, she said.
“The majority know that I still have bills to be paid and what’s happening is out of our control,” she said.
To help offset deficits, Tami said, on April 11 she applied online for a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan.
“If I don’t get a loan, it will be hard for me to support this business.
“I have not heard anything back yet. My application is in process,” Tami said, noting that through email the SBA indicated that applications take a week to process and the applicant would be notified once the process began. As of press time, there had been no notification, Tami said.
Tami, too, said she looks forward to reopening, but grapples with timelines.
“I’m going to trust that people are not making these decisions haphazardly or lightly. It’s unprecedented. I’m going to honor people in authority and trust they are making the best decisions for the whole,” she said.
Before COVID-19, there was community momentum, Tami said.
“It was good and we came to a screeching halt. We’re going to come back. Milton is very supportive of businesses, and we have some established businesses, mine included, that are anchors, and that will help others. Both the community and the city (government) are very supportive, and the chamber has done awesome work,” she said.
