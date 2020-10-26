While property tax bills in December will reflect a 5.91% increase in taxing by the Milton School District, the tax rate itself is decreasing from $9.26 last year to $9.18.
The 2020-21 budget unanimously approved by the Milton School Board on Monday is about $51.5 million and represents a 7.3% increase in spending.
A memo from Director of Business Services Carey Bradley to the school board said general fund expenditures typically are driven by annual cost increases including utilities, business insurance, transportation and staff.
The district’s 2020-21 revenue limit is $37.7 million of which $22.1 million is provided through state equalization aid.
About $15.55 million for the general fund will be generated by the local property tax levy.
On the revenue side, the budget was updated to reflect an increase in open enrollment revenue of $450,000. (Open enrollment values for 2020-21 are estimated at $8,125 per student and $12,977 per student for students with disabilities.)
The number ofnNon-resident students who open enroll into the Milton School District tends to be inconsistent, Bradley said. This year the number who open enrolled in increased by 48 students for a total of 320. (The number of students who open enroll out, according to Bradley, is relatively consistent. Two fewer students open enrolled out for a total of 397.)
Overall, Bradley said 2019-20 was not a typical year with COVID-19, as things changed in March, and 2020-21 will not be typical either.
Costs related to COVID-19 are being tracked by the district.
“Once costs are identified, we evaluate funding sources including grants, the current budget and fund balance,” Bradley wrote in an Oct. 22 memo to the school board.
Expenses were updated to reflect a $52,000 increase for transportation to cover the cost of fewer students riding more buses to allow for physical distancing.
Altogether, the levy totals $19.5 million including $3.6 million for referendum debt service and $300,000 for the community service fund.
The tax levy is spread across nine municipalities, based on the equalized value in each.
Statewide, the average school district tax rate for 2019-20 was 9.34.
This is the second budget since the $59.9 million facilities referendum passed in April 2019 and the final budget year of the five-year $2.5 million operational referendum. Voters on Nov. 3 are being asked to support an operational referendum for the same amount and the same timeframe. The new operational referendum, if it passes, the new referendum would begin next year.
Property owners might experience fluctuations in the school portion of their levy because of changes in the value of their municipality and/or changes to their assessment.
In addition to school taxes, property tax bills include taxes from municipalities, counties and technical colleges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.