This is homecoming week at Milton High School. The timing of homecoming coincides with the Red Hawks’ alternate fall sports season.
The homecoming football game against Stoughton High School will be held 7 p.m. Friday. From the student body, only MHS seniors will be allowed to attend and they must sign up in advance. Attendance will be restricted to an area on the hill. Students will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.
A pep assembly, combining the traditional pep assembly and activities night, will be held Thursday outside in the stadium. Students will be spread out across the home and visitor stands and across “the bowl” on the hill side. Only MHS students and staff will be permitted to attend. Students will be required to wear masks. Friday will be the rain date.
Adjustments were made to the homecoming parade to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 after the number of COVID-19 cases in school district buildings increased. Emails were sent to Milton school district families on Friday showing updated COVID numbers and parade plans.
According to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of April 8, 106 students were impacted by COVID-19: 13 students were listed as having active cases, 58 had close contacts (in-school exposures) and 35 had close contacts (outside of school exposures). One employee was listed has having a close contact outside of school.
The homecoming parade 2 p.m. Friday will be attended by high school students only. Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout school district buildings, school district administrators decided only MHS students will be excused from school to attend. No candy will be distributed during the parade. K-8 families who want to attend the parade with their student may sign their students out of class. Friday's email says families should email their student’s teacher and office staff in advance to avoid congestion. The district expects all parade attendees to adhere to county recommendations for social distancing and face coverings.
The parade will start from St. Mary church, go down Parkview Drive toward Milton East Elementary, turn west onto High Street and end at the high school.
MHS activities and teams from all seasons will be allowed to have a float in the parade. COVID-19 safety mitigation guidelines will be in place, which means students will be required to wear mask. More students will need to walk alongside the floats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.