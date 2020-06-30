Jeanne Hergert graduated from Milton High School in 1983 then returned to the school to teach math.
“I am blessed that I became a teacher at MHS,” she said. “All my students became part of my big family and dream. I found my passion for my students, my school and my community.”
Most recently she taught Shop Math, Geometry and Honors Geometry.
Outside of class, she coached girls swim, track and on an interim basis, boys swim.
She was involved with the Student Assistance Program and led groups for students who were recovering and the Choose Not to Use group. That group created SCHOOL (Safe Choices Often Over Looked) then became a national member of SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions).
“We did numerous events to bring awareness of destructive decisions and the repercussions to students,” Hergert said.
Since 2012, she has been the senior class advisor, which she said has meant the opportunity to share students’ excitement in homecoming as well as graduation. Hergert helped coordinate class parties, trips to Brewers games and class gifts.
She Polar Plunged for Special Olympics, baked cookies and taught younger students how to bake in summer school.
“My time here at Milton has been spent trying to always show my students that they are important and that I care about them,” she said.
She’s been called a student’s “School Mom” more times than she can count and loved being part of more than 3,000 students’ lives for just part of a school day.
What people may not know about are the things Hergert did behind the scenes like calling to wake students for school, driving them to school, eating lunch with them when they were too nervous to eat in the lunchroom and celebrating small victories.
“I only hope that my students take away that they are good people that have been cared for,” she said. “I want them to do their best, dream, celebrate all the little things in life and be kind.”
Before teaching in Milton she taught four years in other school districts. She is a graduate of Marquette University (math education) and Cardinal Stritch (master’s).
She’s also taught Honors Geometry at the middle school, team taught with special education teachers, and created and taught Integrated Algebra.
For the past 5 years, she taught Shop Math. She was given the opportunity to teach at Blackhawk Technical College to make the course a dual credit class for students interested in going into the trades. She’s taken a welding class, met with numerous businesses and become well versed in apprenticeships and trades courses at technical schools to help students. This year, she took OSHA 10 and was certified to help students while they became certified.
The Janesville Township resident looks forward to the next chapter in her life.
“My dream job awaits me,” she said. “Something I have always wanted, I will be a full-time mother and wife. I will bake, garden, quilt and catch up on books. I am excited to continue building a scrapbook my children started for me with notes and memories from students throughout my career. The notes they have sent so far of their memories of my classes warm my heart. It will be a reminder of all the things I loved most about teaching. I can’t wait for adventures with the love of my life, time with my children and spoiling my grandchildren.”
