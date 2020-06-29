This year’s Fourth of July Parade Marshals are Larry and Jane Clift.
The Clifts have been Milton residents for more than 40 years. They are both US Air Force veterans from their service in the early 1950s. Married for over 66 years, they have been active throughout the Milton community for decades.
Both been cherished volunteers at the Milton United Methodist Church, served different roles for the Town of Milton, and proudly hosted the Rock County Beef Producers Cookout in conjunction with the Alice in Dairyland contest at their local farm.
Additionally, they hosted a water station for Milton Optimist Independence Day 10k run for many years.
Jane has volunteered at The Gathering Place, Babes Program, and Meals on Wheels program.
Larry has been active with the Milton Kiwanis, Milton FFA Alumni, Milton VFW, American Legion, and with the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department.
In 2009, both received the Milton Grange Community Achievement Award.
The Milton 4th of July Parade Committee congratulates to Larry and Jane for their selfless service to our community and truly being the “The Heart of Milton.”
Wave to the Clifts if you see them driving through the streets of Milton 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.