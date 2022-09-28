History 1

The 1950 murders of the Fanning brothers outside of Milton wasn't discovered for days. The Fanning brothers kept to themselves so "it was some time before their bodies were found at their home," according to a Janesville Daily Gazette article regarding the killings.

This is the first of a two-part series a part of the weekly “Historical Musings.”

Residents of the rural Milton farming community say they are fortunate to live among a tight-knit group of friends and neighbors that in many cases goes back several generations. It’s a closeness that has transcended the modern infringements of the 21st Century.

History 2

Then-Rock County Sheriff Miles Sweeney (left) takes murder suspect Thomas Chesney, 44, into custody after Chesney's uncles were found dead just outside of Milton. Chesney later confessed killing his two uncles, according to a 1950 article in the Janesville Daily Gazette.