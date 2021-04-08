Spring chick
Kids can create these cute chicks for springtime.

With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, Adams Publishing Group asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie providing recipes for fun and creativity.

Spring Chick

Supplies:

- yellow cardstock

- orange paper

- yellow yarn

- tape

- scissors

- googly eyes

What to Do:

Cut a 5-inch oval out of cardstock. Tape the end of yarn to the cardstock. Wrap the yarn around the oval until it is mostly covered and tape the end to secure it. Add googly eyes, a beak and feet to your adorable chicky.

