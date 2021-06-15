The Rock County Hall of Honor was established to recognize Rock County people, past and present, who have made significant contributions to the county and its people. The hall of honor selection committee is seeking persons from all walks of life who have contributed their services and talents to the community.
Persons desiring to make a nomination should go to the Rock County Hall of Honor Committee’s page (www.co.rock.wi.us/hall-of-honor-committee), click on “Rock County Hall of Honor Nomination Form,” complete the form and email to countyadmin@co.rock.wi.us, or send to the attention of the Rock County Board Chair, Courthouse, 51 South Main Street, Janesville. You may also call the county administrator’s office (608-757-5510) and a nomination form will be mailed or emailed to you.
Only nominations received on this form will be considered – all others will be returned.
Please return the form to the attention of the Rock County Board Chair, Courthouse, 51 South Main Street, Janesville, by Friday, July 16, 2021. The nomination forms are public record and are available for public inspection. Nominations submitted in previous years must be resubmitted to be considered.
The selection committee will submit its recommendations to the Rock County Board of Supervisors for confirmation. Induction will occur at a special event to be held at UW-Whitewater at Rock County on Sept. 22 or Sept. 29.