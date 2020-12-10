Tree
Kids can get some exercise with games around this craft.

Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center shares activities parents and children can do together. 

Build-A-Tree

Supplies:

-green plastic cups

-yellow “star” (I used a pompom)

What to Do:

Get your kids out of their chairs and moving with this fun activity. Using simple plastic cups, stack them to make a Christmas tree shape and top it with a star. Have the kids get a little exercise by running across your yard to put each cup in place, make it a relay race among family members, or get out your watch and time each person to see who is the fastest. I used 10 cups per tree but you can challenge older kids with more cups and a bigger tree.

