Edgerton Hospital has a variety of volunteer opportunities for the community. These include:
Heart Line Volunteers – new student program
High school students, ages 16+, are needed to escort patients to and from their vehicles. This volunteer opportunity will be held Monday-Friday, 7–11 a.m., during the summer months. Students should expect to be scheduled at least one time per week. This is an excellent opportunity for students to earn volunteer hours toward their graduation cords and gain experience working in a hospital setting.
Auxiliary
The Edgerton Hospital Auxiliary is in search of new members. The group is responsible for various fundraising events throughout the year, as well as mail delivery and clerical work. The Auxiliary meets the second Monday of each month at 1 p.m., and has a yearly membership fee of $15. This is a great way to network and meet new friends.
Healing Garden
If you enjoy gardening, consider volunteering at the hospital’s Healing Garden. There are plenty of opportunities to roll up your sleeves and relax in the garden.
Interested individuals should contact Lisa Rebman, Community Outreach Manager, at 608-884-1489 or lrebman@edgertonhospital.com.
For more information, visit www.edgertonhospital.com/volunteer/.