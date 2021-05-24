Saturday, May 29, will be 529 College Savings Plan Day in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers’ proclamation aligns National 529 Day and encourages students and families to learn more about the increasing flexibility of 529 savings plans in funding their higher education futures.
The Wisconsin 529 College Savings Program offers two savings plans: Edvest, a direct-sold plan, and Tomorrow's Scholar, available through financial advisors and fee-only planners – which are both highly rated and nationally recognized for providing low-cost, easy, and effective ways to save for higher education. The program has helped transform the lives of thousands of families across Wisconsin who have received its benefits, which include tax-deductible contributions and tax-deferred growth.
Offered under Section 529 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, 529 savings plans cover postsecondary education such as traditional public and private colleges and universities, career and technical schools, and apprenticeships. In addition, 529 savings plans can also be used for K-12 education and adult education and retraining. Eligible expenses include tuition, room and board, fees, books, computers and related services. Also, up to $10,000 (lifetime limit per beneficiary) can be used to pay down a student loan.
In celebration of 529 College Savings Plan Day, Edvest is offering a $50 match promotion to anyone who opens an Edvest account between May 24 – May 31. During this time anyone who opens an Edvest account with $50 or more at www.Edvest.com and adds a monthly recurring contribution or payroll direct deposit of $25 or more for at least six months will receive a $50 match. Learn more at Edvest.com/529Day.
In addition, Wisconsin residents are invited to join Edvest for a free, online college savings webinar 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 9. Register to attend www.edvest.com for valuable information and tips to save for higher education.